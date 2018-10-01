Ashley Benson Sits Front Row As Cara Delevingne Makes Her Modelling Return At Paris Fashion Week

While Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are yet to explicitly confirm the dating rumours surrounding them, by now it's pretty obvious they're a thing.

And their 'thing' status was further confirmed when Ashley parked her bum firmly in the front row at Balmain's show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, where Cara just so happened to be making her modelling return.

Getty

People is reporting that the Pretty Little Liars actress flew to Paris to witness Cara do what she does best... Boss the runway, obvs.

And work it she certainly did, to the tune of Prince's 'When Doves Cry' during the opening of Olivier Rousteing's (Balmain's mastermind) show.

Sadly, there's no evidence of Ashley going all Mean Girls mum on Cara during the show, but there are plenty of pics of Cara walking, oh and also of the pair exiting the venue looking like genetics heaven.

Getty

The ladies have previously been spotted holding hands, and they were snapped kissing outside London's Heathrow airport when visiting Cara's home turf.

But they're understandably pretty keen to keep their private life private, with Ashley previously telling People Now: "I think it’s the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

She added: "I mean it’s hard, I don’t know, you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye... I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible."

Getty

And that's totally fair enough, but we just can't help but live for it when we see them together rocking slick back hair and shoulder pads that could kill.

Looking great, ladies.