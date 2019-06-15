Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Have Finally Gone Instagram Official

Cara Delevingne has made her relationship with Ashley Benson Instagram official after sharing a video of the couple sharing a cute kiss together.

The actor posted a clip from the film she and the Pretty Little Liars star both featured in back in 2018, called Her Smell. She added a #PRIDE themed caption featuring heart emojis, rainbows, heart-eye emojis, and the tag @ashleybenson.

The pair have kept their relationship on the DL since rumours first started in May 2018 that they might be dating. At the time, the couple were papped leaving a Lauryn Hill concert together.

That Summer, Ashley gave an interview explaining that she’s “always been private” about her relationships and is determined to guard her love life from the press for as long as she realistically can.

“I mean it’s hard…you kind of can’t get away from that if you’re in the public eye. I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible,” she told People Now.

This comes as Cara clarified her sexuality during an interview with Glamour: “I'm fluid! I like fluid! Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, 'So you're gay.' And I'm like, 'No, I'm not gay.'

She added that some people are still confused by her identity: “A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It's, 'So you're just gay, right?' [They] don't understand it.”

Here’s to our new favourite OTP.