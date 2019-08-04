Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne ‘Secretly Ties The Knot’ With Ashley Benson In £245 Las Vegas Wedding

They've reportedly made things official

Sunday, August 4, 2019 - 10:09

Cara Delevingne are Ashley Benson have reportedly tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

The couple – who only confirmed their year-long relationship back in June – are said to have made things official at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas Boulevard with an Elvis Presley impersonator doing the honours of marrying them.

Getty

The Sun On Sunday claim that the couple invited celebrity friends including Sophie Turner, Charlize Theron and the Jonas Brothers to their big day, although nobody seems to know on what day the wedding actually took place.

The owner of the chapel gave an interview to the newspaper, saying: “They were sure about what they are doing and they were sure about what they mean to each other. They were clearly devoted to each other and they had the biggest smiles on their faces. 

Getty

“You could see that they were serious about what they were doing but having the most fun. They wanted it simple, quiet and easy.”

Ashely and Cara both reportedly wore black to the occasion with the Pretty Little Liars actor wearing a pair of high heels with her outfit and carrying a bouquet down the aisle.

Splash

The pair sparked engagement speculation earlier this Summer when they were spotted wearing matching gold bands on holiday in St Tropez. 

Opening up about why they’ve gone public with their romance, Cara told E! News: “‘I don’t know (why now). Because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened. ‘I don’t know . . . it’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

We love them. 

