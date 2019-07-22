Did Ashley Benson Just Unveil A Tattoo In Honour Of Girlfriend Cara Delevingne?

It looks like Ashley Benson’s relationship with Cara Delevingne is going from strength to strength after fans have spotted that she might have undergone a permanent inking in honour of their romance.

The Pretty Little Liars actor took to Instagram with a promotional image to announce the launch of her new Privé Revaux X Benzo sunglass collection. When fans zoomed in on the snap, they soon spotted a mysterious ‘CD’ tattoo near her underarm.

“So excited to share this with you guys 🖤," she captioned the image. "My new collection with @priverevaux is here. Link in bio."

While plenty of people were loving her shades, most fans were distracted by the subtle inking: “CD tattoo does it stand for Cara Delevingne? 😍” one person wrote, as another said: “YOUR TAT 😭😭😭😭😭.”

This comes little over two weeks since the pair sparked engagement rumours after being spotted wearing matching bands on their ring fingers during their Saint Tropez break.

The couple confirmed their year-long romance back in June, with Cara telling E! News: “I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

She also gave a special shout-out to Ashley for showing her “what real love is” while accepting the Hero Award for her commitment to ending suicide amongst LGBT youth by partnering with The Trevor Project.

We’re loving this super delicate inking. What do you make of it?