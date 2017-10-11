ASOS Answer All Our Prayers By Launching Same Day Delivery

Is there anything more stressful than leaving an outift purchase until the last minute and then living in spine-tingling fear that it won't show up on time?

Well. ASOS have done us all a huge favour by announcing a same-day delivery service that means customers can decide on an item in the morning and have it delivered to their door by evening.

The service is called ASOS Instant, and is currently only being trialled in London's 122 post codes. People living in other major UK cities can expect the service to filter through to them in the coming months.

This is how it works: So long as customers make their order on the site before 10am on Sunday to Friday, ASOS users can expect delivery between 6pm to 10pm the same day.

That does still make it a pretty risky move when it comes to making a last-minute purchase for a big night out, seeing as the item could rock up at 9:30pm and still leave shoppers in the lurch.

Another slice of important information to digest is that the service doesn't work on Saturdays and will also set customers back the pretty high price of £12.95. Gulps.

Even so, this is definitely a step in the right direction. While the debt-collecters will probably be knocking our door by November, at least we'll be well-dressed for the occasion.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯