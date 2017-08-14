ASOS Launch The Search Tool Of Literal Dreams

Wave goodbye to all those hours wasted trying to replicate an outfit worn by some random Instagram model because ASOS have answered all our prayers by launching an in-app search tool that scans photos in order to locate the items.

Because we all deserve the chance to wear whatever outift steals our heart, the company have introduced a feature that allows shoppers to upload a photo in order to sift through the 85,000 items currently available to purchase.

Eager to start getting that late-Summer wardrobe in ship-shape? First up, you're going to have to make sure you've downloaded the ASOS app onto your phone. Once done, locate the camera icon and upload an image of the outift you're lusting over.

The visual search technology will scan through all the items in their database and arrange the top 100 products that match the outift on screen. In the case of no direct match, the technology will make recommendations on items that look similiar to the product you're after.

This is a massively smart move on behalf of the company, who recently announced that 80% of their UK traffic comes from mobile devices. Making the app more accessible can only be a good thing for a) customers and b) the retail giant (and their revenue) itself.

ASOS have secretly been rolling out this feature since June, but people on Androids might be left cursing their phone-purchasing decisions as the snazzy search tool is currently only functioning on iOS devices.

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below: