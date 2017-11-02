ASOS

ASOS Launch A 'Try Before You Buy' Service And We've Never Been More Ready

We have a sneaky feeling they're hoping we'll keep the lot.

Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 14:29

A magical slice of news has arrived in the form of ASOS launching a service that means you won't have to bankrupt yourself before finding a pair of jeans that might actually fit properly.

The online company have announced that users can now order a bunch of products for free, giving shoppers the opportunity to send back the options that don't make the cut without any extra cost. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Basically, shoppers just have unlock their ASOS app, select a bunch of items that catch their attention, and place their order through Swedish payments firm Klarna. 

Of course, a few rules to apply to the feature. Customers have to return the unwanted items within 30 days of arrival, and payment for the items shoppers actually want to keep has to be received within the same limit. 

Interestingly, the service doesn't work on the desktop site, but considering more than half of the companies orders come from mobile, this is a pretty smart move to drive more customers to download the app.  

Nicola Thompson, Global Trading Director at ASOS said: “We are constantly looking for new ways to improve the ASOS experience for our 15.4 million customers around the world.

She continued: “We know people love the option of paying later only for the things they keep, and are excited to introduce this for customers shopping on our app in the UK.”

This comes after the company launched an incredible same-day delivery service for customers based in London, and is the latest update to prove ASOS are literally always one step ahead of the game.

 

 

 

 

 

 

