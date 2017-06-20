ASOS

Get Your First Look At The Entire ASOS x MTV Collection

It hits ASOS on June 23rd.

Linds Foley
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 10:09

If your summer wardrobe is in need of a serious infusion of party vibes then there's a one-step solution coming your way in the form of our brand new collaboration with ASOS

The bold, retro and over the top collection consists of everything from embellished and patched denim to tees and swimwear, and is everything both guys and girls need to give their look an update ready for the sunshine coming our way this month.

Even better, you've only got to wait until June 23rd for the launch of the limited edition collection, which ranges from £10-60 and will be available online in more than 150 territories including the UK, US, Canada, EMEA and Central and South America. 

The graphic-led range is pretty irresistible and plays on the iconic, loud 80s and 90s designs MTV is known for.

You're going to need to get it while you can - but shotgun we get first dibs on the lace-up swimsuit and high-tops. We need them in our lives already.

Want even more of a sneak peek? You've come to the right place as we've only gone and got our hands on a first look at the entire collection, just in case you want to write yourself a shopping list ahead of launch day.

Check it out below...

First Look | ASOS x MTV

