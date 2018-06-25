Here's A Cool New Way You'll Be Able To Customise Your Male or Female Character In Assassin's Creed Odyssey

The upcoming Assassin's Creed Odyssey will feature a reversible cover to let fans pick who they want repping the game when it releases in October - leading lady Kassandra, or her male counterpart, Alexios.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is released on October 5, 2018 / Ubisoft

Jonathan Dumont, Assassin's Creed Odyssey's creative director, confirmed the news in a recent Ask Me Anything reddit post.

When asked if the team was thinking of reversible covers, Dumont said: "It's like you read our minds! We were hoping to have it ready to show it today, but it still needs a little fine tuning. So we will share it soon! All physical copies of Assassin's Creed Odyssey will have reversible covers, featuring Alexios on one side and Kassandra on the other."

Dumont went on to confirm that Ubisoft was also hoping to ensure there were PS4 game icons of Alexios and Kassandra available, too.

Looking and playing very much like Assassin's Creed Origins (which we loved, of course), Odyssey takes us back to 431 BC to the time of Spartan Warriors. And this time around, for the first time ever, we can play the entire game as a stealthy female assassin.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 5, 2018.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx