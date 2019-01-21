Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Says Sorry For Forcing Fans Into Straight Relationships In New DLC

"It is clear that we missed the mark," the publisher says.

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 11:57

Ubisoft has apologised for Assassin Creed Odyssey's latest DLC episode, in which your Assassin must pursue a straight, hetero relationship… even if your character had been gay for the entirety of your main story campaign.

While we've tried to be careful, please note that this story may include some spoilers for Assassin's Creed Odyssey content, so please read on with care if you don't want to be spoiled!

Ubisoft has apologised for Assassin Creed Odyssey's latest DLC episode, in which your Assassin must pursue a straight, hetero relationship / Ubisoft

Even though main campaign lets your character - regardless of whether you play as Alexios or Kassandra - come on to anyone they want, regardless of sexuality, Legacy of the First Blade episode 2, however, eventually forces your assassin into a straight relationship, essentially undoing a lot of the empowering love-who-you-wanna-love moments up until that point.

After an angry backlash from fans, Ubisoft has now apologised, stating the new DLC "missed the mark" and the decision was "poorly executed".

"Reading through player responses of our new DLC for Legacy of the First Blade, Shadow Heritage, we want to extend an apology to players disappointed by a relationship your character partakes in," Dumont said in a post on the game’s forums. "The intention of this story was to explain how your character’s bloodline has a lasting impact on the Assassins, but looking through your responses it is clear that we missed the mark.

There won't be any changes to the DLC now / Ubisoft

"Our goal was to let players choose between a utilitarian view of ensuring your bloodline lived on or forming a romantic relationship," he added. "We attempted to distinguish between the two but could have done this more carefully as we were walking a narrow line between role-play choices and story, and the clarity and motivation for this decision was poorly executed. As you continue the adventure in next episode Bloodline, please know that you will not have to engage in a lasting romantic relationship if you do not desire to.

"We have read your responses online and taken them to heart," he concluded. "This has been a learning experience for us. Understanding how attached you feel to your Kassandra and your Alexios is humbling and knowing we let you down is not something we take lightly. We’ll work to do better and make sure the element of player choice in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey carries through our DLC content so you can stay true to the character you have embodied throughout."

Unfortunately, an Ubisoft representative told Kotaku that it's now too late to make any changes to the recently released DLC, but promises that the next expansion will "make the character development and choice much more clear to players".

Ubisoft has, however, vowed to rename the secret trophy/achievement players receive after their character has a child via their straight relationship. Currently called "Growing Up", some fans have hit back stating that the trophy title implies that being gay or choosing not to have children was immature or even just a temporary phase.

"It was definitely not written with that intention," Dumont added in an additional statement. "This was an oversight in the review process and we very regrettably missed it. We share the frustration of players who find this offensive and the achievement/trophy name will be changed when DLC 1.3 patch is available."

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

 

