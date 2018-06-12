Assassin's Creed: Origins

Assassin's Creed is back and This Time we Can Play as a Female Assassin

E3 2018's worst kept secret finished Ubisoft's conference with a bang.

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 08:22

Okay, so we all knew this was happening - Assassin's Creed Odyssey was just one of several leaks we saw in the run up to E3 2018 - but tonight Ubisoft made it official: the next Assassin's Creed game will be set in ancient Greece.

Looking and playing very much like Assassin's Creed Origins (which we loved, of course), Odyssey takes us back to 431 BC to the time of Spartan Warriors. And this time around, for the first time ever, we can play the entire game as a stealthy female assassin!

Here, check it out yourself in the video below:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Announce Trailer

The differences? Well, there seems to be a notoriety meter at the bottom of the screen - which means we need to be sneakier than ever - and we'll get to choose what to say and how to say it, too, thanks to new dialogue choices. Oh, and there'll be Mass Effect-like romance options, too!

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 5, 2018.

For all the latest and greatest E3 news, stay with MTV - we've got you covered!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

