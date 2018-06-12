Assassin's Creed is back and This Time we Can Play as a Female Assassin

Okay, so we all knew this was happening - Assassin's Creed Odyssey was just one of several leaks we saw in the run up to E3 2018 - but tonight Ubisoft made it official: the next Assassin's Creed game will be set in ancient Greece.

Looking and playing very much like Assassin's Creed Origins (which we loved, of course), Odyssey takes us back to 431 BC to the time of Spartan Warriors. And this time around, for the first time ever, we can play the entire game as a stealthy female assassin!

Here, check it out yourself in the video below:

The differences? Well, there seems to be a notoriety meter at the bottom of the screen - which means we need to be sneakier than ever - and we'll get to choose what to say and how to say it, too, thanks to new dialogue choices. Oh, and there'll be Mass Effect-like romance options, too!

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 5, 2018.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx