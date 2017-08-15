Aston Merrygold Is Taking His Moves To Strictly Come Dancing

You only get one shot, so make it count...

Yes, that’s right! Aston Merrygold has been announced as the eighth contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The JLS star follows in his ex-bandmate’s footsteps as the second to compete in BBC’s famous ballroom, after JB Gill jived his way to the trophy in the 2012 Christmas special.

“I’m so happy to be joining Strictly 2017, it is such a brilliant show and I’ve followed it for years,” he told the BBC.

If we remember correctly, the JLS sweetheart was a notorious backflipper back in the day and always nailed the group’s dance routines, so we might have to place our bets on him…

Merrygold joins The Saturdays singer Mollie King on the line-up, making Strictly the unexpected source of a proper pop battle.

Someone sign up Kimberley Walsh and Simon Webbe ASAP and let’s make this a Battle Of The Bands extravaganza!

