Can Avelino Sort The Facts From The Bulls**t In Our Quick Fire Game?

Today Avelino dropped his brand new playlist No Bulls**t, a 12 track collection marking his debut project and we're please to confirm it's awesome.

With such a straight-up title, we had to see if the 24 year old rapper was any good at spotting bulls**t a mile off. In our game 'Avelino Calls Bulls**t', we put some random facts, as well as a bunch of lies, to the MC to see if he could spot the truth from the bulls**t.

Watch how he did here...

Speaking to us afterwards, the London rapper explained why he titled the playlist as such. "I’m like deep guy," he said, "[there's] a lot of layers to the lyrics. I want to always make sure that at face value I’m easy to digest.

"I thought ‘No Bulls**t’ kind of sums up what I’m trying to do on the project - be raw and cut you know completely me, no fillers, no fabrication, just authentic and real. Like I said, no bulls**t! I think it’s also nice in terms of continuity because I did a EP called ‘F**k Yo Opinion’ - excuse my French! - it’s just like the next stage in that and the next stage in my life really."

Credit: Jack Bridgland

Avelino's 'No Bullshit' playlist it out now.

