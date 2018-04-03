The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans

Those Russo brothers, eh? Absolutely love to tease the fans. And having been very coy about plot details for Avengers 4, the duo have suggested that the film’s as-yet-unconfirmed title will likely put the wind up unsuspecting fans.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit cinemas on 26 April 2018 / Marvel

It all started when a Marvel fan tweeted that the secrecy around the movie’s title "scares the shit outta me", to which the brothers replied, “it should”. Which quite franklly sounds ominous as all hell…

It should. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 30, 2018

So what are people worried about? Well, presumably it’s a concern that the new title will allude to the events of Infinity War, and the potential deaths that might take place. If you’re asking, we’d be surprised to see both Cap and Iron Man make it through unscathed, with Loki another key player potentially in the crosshairs.

We’ll find out for sure when the next movie hits our screens on 26 April 2018. The waiting is nearly over…

- By George Wales @georgewales85