Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne Is The Most 'Dangerous' Celeb To Search For Online

Not a sentence we thought we'd be writing today.

Linds Foley
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 14:40

If you're an avid Avril Lavigne fan then you might want to up your internet security as new research has revealed that searching the noughties singer is most likely to land you in trouble.

Yep, while you might think more people would be searching the likes of Kylie Jenner or Taylor Swift, it apparently turns out that internet criminals are targeting fans searching AvLav with the most malicious websites of any celeb.

According to cybersecurity company McAffee, this means that Avril Lavigne is currently the most 'dangerous' celeb to search, although other celebs up there include Carly Rae Jepsen, Zayn Malik and Celine Dion.

If you're confused as to what this means, it's mainly that as a fan of one of these celebs you need to be extra careful when googling or following links that appear to be related to the celeb as there is a high risk that they could be masking viruses or malware just waiting to infect your computer.

"Cybercriminals continue to use the fascination of consumers with celebrity culture to drive unsuspecting users to potentially malicious websites that can be used to install malware, steal personal information and even passwords," McAffee explain in a statement.

To protect your devices, the best thing to do is only follow links that are official. Look out for slight mispellings in URLs as often these denote that you are being directed somewhere potentially a bit suspicious.

