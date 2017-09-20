Avril Lavigne Is The Most 'Dangerous' Celeb To Search For Online

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh...

So much for my happy ending

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh...

So much for my happy ending



Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh...



Let's talk this over

It's not like we're dead

Was it something I did?

Was it something you said?

Don't leave me hanging

In a city so dead

Held up so high

On such a breakable thread (breakable thread)



You were all the things I thought I knew

And I thought we could be



You were everything, everything that I wanted (that I wanted)

We were meant to be, supposed to be but we lost it (we lost it)

And all of the memories, so close to me, just fade away

All this time you were pretending

So much for my happy ending



Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh...

So much for my happy ending

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh...



You've got your dumb friends

I know what they say (they say)

They tell you I'm difficult

But so are they (but so are they)

But they don't know me

Do they even know you (even know you)?

All the things you hide from me

All the shit that you do (all the shit that you do)



You were all the things I thought I knew

And I thought we could be



You were everything, everything that I wanted (that I wanted)

We were meant to be, supposed to be but we lost it (we lost it)

And all of the memories, so close to me, just fade away

All this time you were pretending

So much for my happy ending



It's nice to know that you were there

Thanks for acting like you cared

And making me feel like I was the only one

It's nice to know we had it all

Thanks for watching as I fall

And letting me know we were done



He was everything, everything that I wanted

We were meant to be, supposed to be but we lost it

And all of the memories, so close to me, just fade away

All this time you were pretending

So much for my happy ending



You were everything, everything that I wanted (that I wanted)

We were meant to be, supposed to be but we lost it

And all of the memories, so close to me, just fade away

All this time you were pretending

So much for my happy ending



Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh...

So much for my happy ending

Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh...

So much for my happy ending



Oh oh, oh oh, oh oh...

Writer(s): Avril Ramona Lavigne, Butch Walker Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com