Avril Lavigne Returns With Emotional New Single 'Head Above Water' Recounting Battle With Lyme Disease

Avril Lavigne has returned with an emotional, powerful and straight from the heart new single 'Head Above Water' that gives an intimate look into her battle with Lyme disease.

The French-Canadian singer revealed in 2015 that she has been battling with the disease, but this song is our first look into her difficult personal experiences - framed by a powerful chorus where she pleas "Don't let me drown".

Lavigne's new single rests on sobering piano chords, giving Lavigne's powerful and earnest vocals plenty of room to express truthfully what she has experienced. 'Head Above Water' was created from a truly impossible perspective where she believed herself to be dying, and so sharing this struggle via song is an undoubetdly brave and moving act from Avril.

In a place where she felt like she was drowning whilst battling the disease, the song comes a defiant stand - showing strength in those difficult times, and emerging from them stronger than ever before.

Avril Lavigne's 'Head Above Water' / Credit: Avril Lavigne

'Head Above Water' was preceded with a heartfelt message penned to fans via social media which emotionally recalled how the song came to be.

“One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me. I felt like I was drowning. Under my breath, I prayed ‘God, please help to keep my head above the water.’ In that moment, the song writing of this album began. It was like I tapped into something. It was a very spiritual experience. Lyrics flooded through me from that point on” - Avril Lavigne

You can listen to the newly released single 'Head Above Water' right now, below:

Avril Lavigne has used her position to provide support for others who are suffering from Lyme, and to raise awareness about the disease via the Avril Lavigne Foundation.

Alongside the song she is launching a charitable t-shirt campaign that wil raise funds to support individuals affected by the disease that wouldn't otherwise be able to afford treatment. You can get a t-shirt to benefit the foundation right HERE.

