Baby Driver

Baby Driver 2 Might Be Happening Soon!

Director Edgar Wright has been teasing a Baby Driver sequel. Here are all the details.

Friday, June 29, 2018 - 10:54

Might we be getting a sequel to Baby Driver? It certainly sounds that way judging by Edgar Wright’s social channels, with the director dropping a fairly big hint that everyone’s favourite getaway driver will be coming back for round two…

Baby Driver came out one year ago this week / Sony

“Baby Driver was released one year ago today,” said Wright on Twitter. “Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. So I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon...”

Wright has previously stated that he’s keen to get a sequel up and running, revealing back in December that talks had already taken place. “The deal is being hammered out as we speak,” said Wright. “So, hopefully, I’m going to at least write a second one. I’ve definitely got lots of ideas.”

Fingers crossed this one gets the green light, as we’re bang up for another soundtrack album to jam up our Spotify accounts!

- By George Wales @georgewales85

25 of The Most Ridiculous Sex Scenes In Movies

  • 300: Rise Of An Empire (2014) - When Eva Green’s naval commander Artemisia invites Themistocles onboard her battle boat for an absurdly aggressive bout of angry sex on the high seas.
    Warner Bros.
    1 of 25
  • Crank (2006) – In a bid to keep his adrenaline pumping in order to keep himself alive, Jason Statham proceeds to shag Amy Smart bang in the middle of Chinatown. OK then.
    Lionsgate
    2 of 25
  • Crank: High Voltage (2009) - The sequel ups the ante when the couple find themselves caught in the act once again, this time on a horse racing track.
    Lionsgate
    3 of 25
  • Team America: World Police (2004) - When marionette puppets Gary and Lisa bump their plastic parts in numerous positions whilst an absurdly cheesy 80s power ballad plays in the background.
    Paramount Pictures
    4 of 25
  • Showgirls (1995) - When Elizabeth Berkley begins to thrash uncontrollably like a harpooned fish in the critically-panned erotic thriller's most ridiculous scene.
    United Artists
    5 of 25
  • Watchmen (2009) - When Nite Owl and Silk Spectre II get down in his spaceship to the sound of Leonard Cohen's seriously drab boner killer of a tune “Hallelujah”.
    Paramount Pictures
    6 of 25
  • Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006) - In the film’s opening scene, Sharon Stone and English footballer Stan Collymore get a little too frisky whilst speeding around town in her sports car and end up crashing into a dock.
    Metro Goldwyn Mayer / Entertainment
    7 of 25
  • American Pie (1999) - Jason Biggs's sexually frustrated character Jim Levenstein forever changed how we look at pies in the late 90s teen comedy.
    Universal Pictures
    8 of 25
  • Underworld: Evolution (2006) - When hottie werewolf Michael goes at it with undead babe Selene and gets sex all wrong when he seemingly proceeds to thrust a few times into her belly button.
    Sony Pictures
    9 of 25
  • Bridesmaids (2011) - When Kristen Wiig and John Hamm's late-night hook-up brings the funnies, with the two reminding us how ridiculous sex actually is at its most normal.
    Universal Pictures
    10 of 25
  • Avatar (2009) - When Jake and Neytiri have sex by joining their ponytails together in this unintentionally LOL scene from James Cameron’s sci-fi blockbuster.
    20th Century Fox
    11 of 25
  • Munich (2005) - Spielberg makes sex very unsexy in this killjoy of a scene from his film Munich, which shows Eric Bana having sex with his wife whilst simultaneously having flashbacks of the horrific Munich disaster.
    Dreamworks Pictures
    12 of 25
  • The Room (2003) - There’s a lot to find laughable in Tommy Wiseau's notoriously awful film, but it’s the sex scenes and the faces this character pulls in this scene especially that rank as the most ridiculous.
    Chloe Productions
    13 of 25
  • The Bronze (2015) - When former gymnast Hope tumbles and vaults into countless R rated positions with Olympic coach Lance in this scene from the indie comedy.
    Sony Picture Classics
    14 of 25
  • The Counsellor (2013) - When Cameron Diaz's character Malkina whips her panties off on a golf course, hoists up her dress and slides up and down on Javier Bardem's car windshield.
    20th Century Fox
    15 of 25
  • Crash (1996) - When car crash fetishist James Ballard has sex with fellow fetishist Gabrielle through her vagina-shaped leg scar. What more is there to say?! David Cronenberg at his most icky.
    Recorded Picture Company
    16 of 25
  • Demolition Man (1993) - When Sly Stallone makes all kinds of dopey facial expressions whilst having virtual sex with Sandra Bullock.
    Warner Bros.
    17 of 25
  • Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) - When Clive Owen doesn't let a few bad guys trying to kill him interrupt him from having sex with Monica Bellucci nor cringing us out after they both orgasm/kill all the bad guys and he says “Talk about shooting your load.”
    New Line Cinema
    18 of 25
  • Hatchet II (2010) - When serial killer Victor Crowley catches a couple having doggy style sex and chops off the guys head, which sadly does nothing to stop his headless body continue to thrust into his blissfully unaware partner.
    Dark Sky Films
    19 of 25
  • Bruno (2009) - When Bruno explains to the audience that he and his boyfriend Diesel are boring stay-at-home types before a montage of ridiculous sex scenes confirm the exact opposite.
    Universal Pictures
    20 of 25
  • Cube 2: Hypercube (2002) - When Max and Julia make the mistake of having sex in their zero-gravity "hypercube" and inadvertently age at a highly accelerated rate until they end up as two bony skeletons floating around the room.
    Lionsgate
    21 of 25
  • Scary Movie 5 (2013) - When Lindsay Lohan's fall from grace was officially confirmed in the opening scene of the movie which parodies Paranormal Activity and involves a less-than-hilarious sex scene with Charlie Sheen.
    Dimension Films
    22 of 25
  • Moonraker (1979) - If 007 rutting in space isn’t ridiculous enough, the conversation between Sir Frederick Gray and Q whilst watching via satellite link seals the deal: Gray: “My God, what is Bond doing?!” Q: “I think he’s attempting re-entry sir.”
    United Artists
    23 of 25
  • Howard the Duck (1986) - The only thing more ridiculous than seeing actress Lea Thompson climb into bed with Howard the Duck in this "kid's movie" is that it was executive produced by the very man who gave us Star Wars, George Lucas himself.
    Universal Pictures
    24 of 25
  • See No Evil 2 (2014) - Katharine Isabelle's character, in a bid to turn on her boyfriend, proceeds to grind on top of seemingly dead serial killer Jacob Goodnight, in a morgue no less.
    Lionsgate
    25 of 25

 

Latest News

New Music Friday - 29th June 2018
New Music Round-Up: Drake, Charli XCX, Gorillaz, Florence + The Machine
Sophie Kasaei Warns ‘Don’t F**k With Me’ As She Serves Up Serious Underboob Inspiration
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Drops Epic New Double Album Scorpion
Baby Driver
Baby Driver 2 Might Be Happening Soon!
Hailey Baldwin Just Deleted All Traces Of Shawn Mendes From Her Instagram
7 Things You Learn in Your First Gay Relationship
23 Times The Internet Taught You Everything You Needed To Know About Being Bisexual
What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017
8 Things Lesbians Are Bored Of Hearing
13 Poly Terms You NTK No Matter What You're Into
What's The Difference Between Being Bisexual, Pansexual And Queer?
Memes That Just GET The LGBTQ+ Dating Experience
Drake Confirms He Has A Son And Pens His Own Incredible Album Review
9 GLOW-Inspired High Street Gym Buys
The Asexual Flag
What It's Actually Like To Come Out As Asexual
8 Ways To Give Yourself Glowing Summer Celeb Skin
Kendall Jenner Spotted Kissing Ben Simmons Amid Reports The Pair Are Now Living Together
Snail Mail in her music video for &#039;Heatwave&#039;
Get To Know: Snail Mail
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?

More From Baby Driver

Baby Driver
Baby Driver 2 Might Be Happening Soon!
Baby Driver
Movies
Watch The Baby Driver Cast Play Never Have I Ever!
Baby Driver
Baby Driver
Ansel Elgort And Baby Driver Cast Reveal Funniest Moments And Stunts BEHIND THE SCENES
Baby Driver
Baby Driver
Ansel Elgort And Lily James Play The Whisper Challenge!
Baby Driver
Baby Driver
Baby Driver Cast Play Never Have I Ever!
mother!
15 New Movies To See At The Cinema In September 2017
Despicable Me 3
Despicable Me
Movies To See At The Cinema In June 2017
Ansel Elgort
Movies
Ansel Elgort Reveals Exclusive Behind The Scenes Look At His New Movie, Baby Driver
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort Gives An Exclusive Behind The Scenes Look At His New Movie, Baby Driver

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Chantelle Connelly Lived Her Best Life At New York Pride Alongside A 12 Foot Penis Cannon
Drake Confirms He Has A Son And Pens His Own Incredible Album Review
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Hailey Baldwin Just Deleted All Traces Of Shawn Mendes From Her Instagram
Sophie Kasaei Warns ‘Don’t F**k With Me’ As She Serves Up Serious Underboob Inspiration
New Music Friday - 29th June 2018
Music
New Music Round-Up: Drake, Charli XCX, Gorillaz, Florence + The Machine
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
Kendall Jenner Spotted Kissing Ben Simmons Amid Reports The Pair Are Now Living Together
Baby Driver
Baby Driver 2 Might Be Happening Soon!
From Caitlyn Jenner To Megan McKenna: 9 Celebs Who Have Quit Reality Shows For The Most Shocking Reasons