Baby Driver 2 Might Be Happening Soon!

Might we be getting a sequel to Baby Driver? It certainly sounds that way judging by Edgar Wright’s social channels, with the director dropping a fairly big hint that everyone’s favourite getaway driver will be coming back for round two…

Baby Driver came out one year ago this week / Sony

“Baby Driver was released one year ago today,” said Wright on Twitter. “Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. So I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon...”

'Baby Driver' was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. so I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon... pic.twitter.com/MgtRlPACau — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 28, 2018

Wright has previously stated that he’s keen to get a sequel up and running, revealing back in December that talks had already taken place. “The deal is being hammered out as we speak,” said Wright. “So, hopefully, I’m going to at least write a second one. I’ve definitely got lots of ideas.”

Fingers crossed this one gets the green light, as we’re bang up for another soundtrack album to jam up our Spotify accounts!

- By George Wales @georgewales85