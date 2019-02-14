Bastille

Review: Bastille's 'Still Avoiding Tomorrow' Tour at London's Brixton Academy

We saw Bastille take their 'Still Avoiding Tomorrow' tour to London's Brixton Academy and it was incredible. Read what happened...

Megan Downing
Thursday, February 14, 2019 - 15:58

This weekend saw London four-piece Bastille play two sold-out shows at Brixton Academy in their most experimental and creative tour to date. The ‘Pompeii’ hitmakers are currently taking the ‘Still Avoiding Tomorrow Tour’ around the world to prepare fans for the imminent drop of their third studio album Doom Days. Sunday night’s show marked the end of the UK leg of this tour and we were there to find out what went down.
 
One thing Bastille are known for is collaborations - whether that’s pairing up with the world’s biggest producers for their track ‘Happier’ with Marshmello (currently charting at #2 in the Billboard Top 100), or shining a spotlight on talented new artists like Moss Kena, who they teamed up with on their latest mixtape Other People’s Heartache, Pt. 4.

Bree Hart

 
One of the perks of doing so many collaborations is being able to take these artists on tour with you – both as support acts, and as special guests to bring out during the main set, putting new twists on the old Bastille songs we know and love. Over the two nights at Brixton Academy Bastille were joined by long-time collaborator Rationale, their tour support acts Lewis Capaldi, Moss Kena and The Dawn Of May, as well as Seeb, who they recently collaborated with on the insanely catchy bop ‘Grip’. 
 
MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch 2019 winner Lewis Capaldi has been joining Bastille on tour and his support slot gave us hope for his bright future. The Capaldi wave is peaking right now as he battles it out with Ariana Grande for the number one spot in the UK Top 40 with his song ‘Somebody You Loved’. Not only is he absolutely hilarious with his strong Glaswegian accent and outright potty mouth, his personal brand of self-deprecation mixed with some of THE SADDEST SONGS WE’VE EVER HEARD meant Lewis’ performance stuck with us long after his set ended.

Bree Hart

‘Still Avoiding Tomorrow’ is a line from Bastille’s track ‘Quarter Past Midnight’, but the whole idea runs deeper with the tour’s overall production reflecting this. The show begins with a digital clock at 23:59 and the band’s frontman Dan Smith performing their cover of Cat Stevens’ ‘Wild World’, just him and a piano. The ‘Still Avoiding Tomorrow’ sentiment runs throughout the entire set, encapsulating how we’ve all felt when you’re out with your closest friends and you don’t want the night to end. 
 
Smith has previously described their forthcoming album Doom Days as a ‘post-apocalyptic party record’ and we got a glimpse of this as he debuted new song ‘4am’ while slumped on a revolving sofa with DOOM DAYS branded on the back. If ‘Quarter Past Midnight’ is the peak of a night out, then ‘4am’ is the chillout when everyone starts to think about finally bringing the night to a close and heading home.

Bree Hart
 

As they approach their 10-year anniversary as a band, the ‘Still Avoiding Tomorrow Tour’ set list is every fan’s dream. Not only did they perform first album classics such as ‘Pompeii’ and ‘Laura Palmer’, they treated us to fan favourites they rarely perform live such as ‘Daniel In The Den’, followed by one of their newest tracks ‘The Descent’ from their latest mixtape Other People’s Heartache, Pt. 4

The greatest hits style setlist paired with the more intimate venues they’ve chosen to perform in has given this whole tour that special edge, and we can’t wait to see what the rest of 2019 brings for the band. As pessimistic as it sounds, if this is the end of days (Smith often sings about the state of the world with leaders such as Donald Trump) we want to be in Bastille’s bunker, dancing to their anthemic stadium bangers until the bitter end.

Bree Hart

 
SETLIST

Wild World
Quarter Past Midnight
Send Them Off!
I Know You
Things We Lost In The Fire
The Currents
Grip (with Seeb)
Warmth
Blame
4am
World Gone Mad (with The Dawn Of May)
Fake It
Bad Blood (with Lewis Capaldi)
Two Evils
Daniel In The Den
The Descent
Pompeii
Good Grief
Laura Palmer
Of The Night
Warmth (Outro)
 
ENCORE

Happier
Flaws

WATCH BASTILLE AND MARSHMELLO PERFORM HAPPIER' AT THE 2018 MTV EMA HERE:

 

Latest News

The MTV Play App Is Here To Help You Keep Up And Relive Your Favourite Shows
Cardi B And Bruno Mars Have A New Song Together Coming Out Tomorrow
Bastille perform at London&#039;s Brixton Academy
Review: Bastille's 'Still Avoiding Tomorrow' Tour at London's Brixton Academy
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #3
Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Left Speechless By Sam Gowland's Heart Melting Valentine's Day Surprise
Halsey And YUNGBLUD Just Dropped A Song Together And It’s Stolen Our Emo Hearts
Far Cry: New Dawn
Which New Video Game Is The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Your Date?
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Daniel Radcliffe’s Favourite Harry Potter Film Is A Controversial Choice
Travis Scott Just Gave Kylie Jenner The Most Extra Valentine’s Day Surprise
Movies
10 Underrated Rom-coms To Watch This Valentine’s Day
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
What Happened When I Tried Eyelash Extensions To Speed Up My Post-Workout Make-Up Routine
Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
The Harry Potter Movies Will Definitely Be Rebooted, Claims Daniel Radcliffe
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Admits She ‘Feels Like A Rubbish Mum’ As Theodore’s Tantrums Get Worse
Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Vicky Pattison Is Planning To Freeze Her Eggs But Doesn&#039;t Want To &#039;Pressure&#039; Herself
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She's Planning To Freeze Her Eggs

More From Bastille

Bastille perform at London&#039;s Brixton Academy
Review: Bastille's 'Still Avoiding Tomorrow' Tour at London's Brixton Academy
Seeb &amp; Bastille - Grip - Music Video
Seeb & Bastille
Grip
Marshmello, Bastille and Anne-Marie performing at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards
2018 EMA: Anne-Marie, Bastille and Marshmello's Explosive Medley Closes The Show
Marshmello, Bastille and Anne-Marie performing at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards
EMA
Marshmello, Anne-Marie, & Bastille - 'FRIENDS' & 'Happier' (2018 MTV EMA)
Marshmello Ft. Bastille - Happier - Music Video
Marshmello
Happier (Ft. Bastille)
Bastille - Quarter Past Midnight - Music Video
Bastille
Quarter Past Midnight
MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds 2018
Bastille
Bastille - Quarter Past Midnight (Live At MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds 2018)
MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds 2018
Ocean City Sounds: Bastille Deliver Flawless Set On Plymouth Hoe
MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds 2018
MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds 2018 In Pictures
Bastille - 2018 Press Pic
Win VIP Tickets To Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth With Boost Energy!
Bastille perform at London&#039;s Royal Albert Hall.
Bastille Bring The ReOrchestrated Tour To London’s Royal Albert Hall
Bastille
Bastille Will Headline Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!

Trending Articles

Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Left Speechless By Sam Gowland's Heart Melting Valentine's Day Surprise
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
Disney
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Aaron Chalmers and his girlfriend
Aaron Chalmers' Girlfriend Just Said The Sweetest Thing Following His First MMA Loss
Daniel Radcliffe’s Favourite Harry Potter Film Is A Controversial Choice
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Travis Scott Just Gave Kylie Jenner The Most Extra Valentine’s Day Surprise
The MTV Play App Is Here To Help You Keep Up And Relive Your Favourite Shows