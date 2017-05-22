Bastille

Bastille’s Charity Concert For Streets Of London Was Truly Magical

Megan Downing
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 15:59

Last night Bastille hosted a very special show at London's Union Chapel in partnership with Streets Of London, a charity that focuses on tackling homelessness here in the capital. 

The London four piece have just finished their Wild, Wild World Tour which has taken them to various venues across the globe with last night’s gig being quite the contrast to their usual shows.

Speaking to us before the event, Dan Smith told us how it would be different: "We wanted to do something special and we’ve always wanted to play Union Chapel. It’s a really beautiful venue so we thought we would go all out and do a sort of acoustic gig with a gospel choir, a strings section and a brass section and fully realise all of the stuff that we’ve done on the records."

He continued: "We thought we’d take a whole load of our songs and flip them on their heads and do them in ways we’ve never done them before and also do songs we’ve never performed before."

We're with @bastilledan at @unionchapeluk ahead of their @streetsofl show tonight. Follow our Instagram Story for all the action... 📲✨✌️ #streetsoflondon #bastille

The band finished the show with ‘Weight Of Living (Part 1)’, a hidden track on Bastille’s debut album, Bad Blood. Woody, the band’s drummer revealed that it has been a long time since any of them had rehearsed it, he said: "We last played it together in rehearsals where we did one run through about five years ago - the muscle memory is still there!"

With the upcoming general election, many musicians are voicing their opinions. With the support act at last night’s show being left-wing activist and all-round legend, Billy Bragg, the political tone was set as he performed songs about Donald Trump. However, Billy Bragg also used his set to highlight how music brings us all together in solidarity and in light of last night’s tragic event in Manchester, this becomes all the more pertinent.

Megan Downing (MTV)
Not as well known for their political views Bastille performed their track 'The Currents', which has pretty obvious political connotations. At last night's gig, Dan was more explicit about the songs inspiration, saying: "This song is a massive f**k you to Theresa May, Donald Trump, and Nigel Farage", before stating "there's enough sh*t to deal with in this world without people making it worse."

Dan is an ambassador for Streets Of London, speaking about this he told us how he became involved in the charity: "I was first introduced to the charity when two or three Christmases ago Ellie Goulding did a show for them at Shepherds Bush Empire, where she asked lots of friends to come along and play."

Megan Downing (MTV)
He added: "We went and did a couple of tunes and I met the people who run the charity and since then they’ve asked me to be involved in one of their campaigns and then they asked if I would be up for being an ambassador. I don’t feel worthy of being an ambassador for anything but if it’s any help whatsoever, I said I would be very happy to. This was our first opportunity as a band to do something to support them using whatever minuscule influence we might have."

The influence of Bastille fans is big, you could see this from the queues that formed from early yesterday morning, with fans travelling from all over the world to be at the show. And boy, was it worth it. The band performed reimagined versions of some of their most well know tracks (‘Pompeii’, ‘Flaws’) as well as lesser known or older ones such as ‘bad_news’ and ’Get Home’.

As Kyle Simmons, the band's keyboard/synth/backing vocal extraordinaire, explained before the show, it wasn’t just any old acoustic gig: "We’ve always done stripped back gigs, where we take it down a couple of notches, but a lot of the songs have been completely reimagined, it’s not like we’ve gone ‘let’s take it back’ we’ve added strings and brass and choir.”

Those three elements, in the setting of Union Chapel, combined with the magic Bastille already bring to the stage and the fact that everyone there was raising money for a great cause, made for a truly special evening of amazing music.

If you would like to make a donation to Streets Of London, head to their website: http://www.streetsoflondon.org.uk

SET LIST

Pompeii
Send Them Off
The Currents
Laura Palmer
bad_news
Warmth
Blame
Things We Lost In The Fire
No Angels
Bad Blood
Glory
Flaws
Oblivion
Two Evils
Fake It
Good Grief
Get Home
Weight Of Living (Part One)

On Tour With: Bastille - Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Pictures

  • Gregory Nolan
    1 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    2 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    3 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    4 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    5 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    6 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    7 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    8 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    9 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    10 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    11 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    12 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    13 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    14 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    15 of 16
  • Gregory Nolan
    16 of 16

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Savannah kisses Jeremy McConnell on Beauty School Cop Outs

Ex On The Beach Star Savannah Kemplay Kissed Jeremy McConnell When She Appeared In Beauty School Cop Outs

This Is How Much Reality Stars' Plastic Surgeries Actually Cost

Bastille’s Charity Concert For Streets Of London Was Truly Magical

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Justin Bieber Sings Along With Fan Busking On The Street Like It’s No Big Deal

James Bond Star Sir Roger Moore Has Died

Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore congratulates ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor on boxing match win

Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

Katy Perry FINALLY Talks Taylor Swift Feud: "I Tried To Talk To Her About It And She Wouldn't Speak To Me"

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

The Sims

Classic The Sims Is Coming To Your Phone

Music Festivals, Including Reading & Leeds, Want To Let Fans Test Their Drugs

Tom Holland

Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Will Play Nathan Drake In Uncharted Movie

Harry Styles’ Debut Album Broke A Huge Chart Record

James Corden Shares Heartfelt Tribute Following Attack At Ariana Grande Manchester Concert

The People Of Manchester Are Using Social Media To Help Each Other Following Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert

Far Cry 5

Things Aren't What They Seem In These Terrifying New Far Cry 5 Teasers

Practical Ways To Help And Get Help Following The Ariana Grande Concert Attack in Manchester

Ariana Grande 'Broken' As She Leads Celebrity Tributes In Wake Of Manchester Terror Attack

Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Explosion Leaves 22 Dead

Ex On The Beach 7 cast tease major shock

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

More From Bastille

Bastille’s Charity Concert For Streets Of London Was Truly Magical

Music

2017 NME Awards Celebrate Christine and the Queens, Skepta, Wiley, Biffy Clyro & More - Full List

Bastille

Blame

Music

Muse, Major Lazer, Bastille Announced For Reading & Leeds 2017

Music

We Went On Tour With Bastille & Here Are Our Exclusive Pics

On Tour With: Bastille - Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Pictures

Bastille

Send Them Off!

Music

Bastille Talk Experimenting On ‘Wild World’ & Why They Always Give A Lot Back To Their Fans

Music

Bastille Finally Got To Flaunt Their New Album At Apple Music Festival

Music

Bastille Have Scored Their Second No. 1 Album With ‘Wild World’

Music

14 Acts That Prove Bestival 2016 Really Was The Best

Music

Find Out Who's Playing On The MTV Stage At This Year's V Festival

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore congratulates ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor on boxing match win
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

Ex On The Beach 7 cast tease major shock
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Who Is Elettra Lamborghini? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Admits She'd Be Well Up For A Geordie Shore Reunion And The World Is Alright Again

TV Shows

15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

The Witcher 3
Games

Everything We Know About The Witcher Netflix Show

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who ALWAYS Manage To Stumble Into Major Drama

TV Shows

YAS! Just Tattoo Of Us Is Commissioned For A Second Series And Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Are BACK!