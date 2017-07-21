From Trespassing to Thrift Shops, Bastille Give Us the Inside Scoop of Their 'Glory' Music Video

The boys from Bastille are back with a brand new music video: 'Glory'.

'Glory' is the third single and visual from their hit sophomore album: Wild World.

Not only that but the band stopped by MTV to give us their exclusive Laid Bare commentary on 'Glory'. In the video Dan takes us and Kyle (he wasn't involved in the visual) through the video step by step. The highs, the lows and everything in between.

The stunning clip was filmed in Dallas, Texas and it stars Dan and a beautiful model called May Daniels, who Dan describes as 'way cooler than [him] so most of the two days was just [him] trying to pretend that [he] was cool enough to chat to her'.

Oh dear Dan - we know the feeling.

The Bastille frontman also reveals that the clip was 'inspired by a film called Wayne's World'. The movie features a scene in which its characters lie on a car bonnet and watch planes fly overhead and Dan and May do just that in the 'Glory' video.

A lot of the video was also filmed in a 'little dive bar outside Dallas' that 'was literally a shed'.

Dan mentions that he wanted the video to feel 'positive and affirming but also a bit surreal'.

So you can bet that for it to be 'a bit surreal' there's some computer graphics in the video: a car hanging off of the side of a roof, a beautiful pink sky and some lightning for good measure. You can't deny that Bastille go the extra mile with their visuals.

That's not to say that Dan doesn't do his own stunts - as he reveals in depth in the commentary.

From tresspassing and thrift shops to guns and acting, find out what else he has to say above.

