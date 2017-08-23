Batman

A Joker Spinoff Movie Is Coming

And its being made WITHOUT Jared Leto.

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 15:31

Big comic book news incoming: with Warner and DC have confirmed that a Joker spinoff movie is on the way. And according to early reports, the new movie will focus on the Joker’s origin story, and won’t feature Jared Leto in the title role.

Warner Bros.

Warner are apparently on the hunt to find a new, younger actor to play the Clown Prince of Crime, with the idea to frame the story as a gritty, ‘80s-set crime movie. If it does take inspiration from the comics, we’d imagine seminal Joker origin saga The Killing Joke will be a go-to for the writers…

And speaking of off-screen talent, the team behind this one might raise some eyebrows, with The Hangover director Todd Phillips set to step behind the camera, and none other than Martin Scorsese on board to produce. Not necessarily the first two names you’d associate with a comic book movie, but exciting all the same.

Leto fans can look forward to seeing his Joker return in the Suicide Squad sequel and the Harley Quinn spinoff, but it looks as though we’ll have a brand new take on the ultimate Bat-villain to enjoy before too long. No release date has been confirmed as yet, but expect plenty of buzz around this one over the coming months…

- By @georgewales85

