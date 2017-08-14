Battlefield 1

Here's How You Can Play Battlefield 1 For Free Right Now

The epic WW1 shooter is free right now.

Monday, August 14, 2017 - 15:51

Electronic Art’s amazing World War 1 shooter, Battlefield 1, is available to play for free for those with an EA Access subscription.

EA hadn’t formally announced that its all-guns-blazing shooter was in the Vault (the place where EA’s games are playable for free), but fans spotted it anyway, tucked away in there.

EA

Originally released in October 2016, EA’s all-guns-blazing shooter is an intense but thought-provoking story that allows you to play out missions through the eyes of several young soldiers. And its multiplayer modes are fantastic.

EA Access is a subscription service that not only allows you to pick classics from its Vault, it also gives subscribers the chance to try out its newest games, too, by way of 10-hour trials, including some of EA’s hottest releases.

EA

Access costs £20 for the year, and just £4 for the month, if you’ve yet to try Battlefield 1, it might be worth dropping in and giving it and EA Access a go. It could be the best £4 you spend today...

Bored in the holidays and looking for more games to play this month? Here’s our picks of the very best releases coming up in August!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

