​Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson & The Baywatch Cast Reveal Their Funniest BUTT-NAKED Behind The Scenes Moments

There's a whole lot of LOLs in the new Baywatch movie - but what BEHIND THE SCENES jokes had the cast in tears?

Paramount

Well, they spent most of the time losing it over the movie's prosthetic peens, apparently. Hey, that's movie magic!

HIT PLAY to see Baywatch stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera reveal their most hilarious moments behind the scenes of the movie’s gross-out scenes - rubber willies and all!

- ‘Baywatch’ is in cinemas now.

Want more behind the scenes Baywatch action? HIT PLAY on the video below to see the cast go speed dating...