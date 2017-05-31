Zac Efron & The Baywatch Cast Reveal The R-RATED Deleted Scenes You WON'T See In Cinemas
Literally the hottest movie of the summer, Baywatch is just as raunchy as it is heavy on the LOLs.
So WHAT could possibly have been TOO R-RATED for cinemas?When we sat down with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and the cast of the big screen adaptation, they revealed all the deets on the juicy deleted scenes you WON'T see in cinemas!
HIT PLAY to see the cast of Baywatch reveal the super gross scenes you WON’T see in cinemas...
- Baywatch is in cinemas now.
50 Celebs Who Totally Have The Same Face