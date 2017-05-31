Baywatch

Zac Efron & The Baywatch Cast Reveal The R-RATED Deleted Scenes You WON'T See In Cinemas

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 22:52

Literally the hottest movie of the summer, Baywatch is just as raunchy as it is heavy on the LOLs. 

So WHAT could possibly have been TOO R-RATED for cinemas? 

When we sat down with Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and the cast of the big screen adaptation, they revealed all the deets on the juicy deleted scenes you WON'T see in cinemas! 
HIT PLAY to see the cast of Baywatch reveal the super gross scenes you WON’T see in cinemas...

- Baywatch is in cinemas now.

50 Celebs Who Totally Have The Same Face

  • Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressly - She might look a bit different as Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, but surely Margot Robbie is related to Jaime Pressly somehow?
    1 of 25
  • Dakota Johnson and Gillian Anderson - Why does 'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson look SO much like 'X-Files' legend Gillian Anderson? Could they both have the same alien DNA? The truth is out there…
    Getty / Instagram
    2 of 25
  • Channing Tatum and Wentworth Miller - Chiselled jaw? Shaved head? Muscles on top of muscles? All present and correct. Wentworth Miller has obviously at one point been Channing all over his Tatum.
    3 of 25
  • Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester - True fact: Leighton Meester was originally cast as Minka Kelly’s role in The Roommate, but decided to play the psycho character instead, which wasn’t a problem because they looked so alike.
    4 of 25
  • Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman - The Force is strong with both Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman: it’s no accident Keira was cast as Natalie’s queenly decoy in 'The Phantom Menace'. Daisy Ridley is their unconfirmed third sister.
    5 of 25
  • Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams - Life just isn’t fair. How can there be two people in the world that have Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams’s effortless grace, style and talent? Forget it, they’re the same person.
    6 of 25
  • Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall Green - Why go to all that trouble of Tom Hardy playing both Ronnie and Reggie in gangster biopic 'Legend', when they could have just got Logan Marshall Green in? It’s totally Kray-Kray.
    7 of 25
  • Jackson Rathbone and Johnny Depp - Both have a quirky style, play guitar and have played vampires in the past: does 'Twilight' star Jackson Rathbone remind you of any one? A young Johnny Depp, by any chance? Maybe they actually ARE vampires.
    8 of 25
  • Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain - 'Interstellar’s Jessica Chastain has admitted she’s pretended to be 'urassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard on more than one occasion. Petition to see these two in an update of 'The Parent Trap', pls.
    9 of 25
  • Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer - If you’re trying to tell the difference between Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer, Henry sometimes wears a cape. But AFAWK they both look amazing in tights.
    10 of 25
  • Theo James and James Franco - We’ve already pledged our Allegiance to 'Divergent’s Theo James (those cheekbones, tho), but if he tapped out for James Franco, would anyone really notice?
    11 of 25
  • Selena Gomez and Rachel Bilson - Rachel Bilson probably has the most shared face In Hollywood. As well as Selena Gomez, she looks like Mila Kunis, Leighton Meester and model Atlanta De Cadenet. Are they growing petite brunettes with big eyes in a lab?
    Instagram
    12 of 25
  • Jai Courtney and Macklemore - We had to do a double take when we first saw Jai Courtney pop up in 'The Divergent Series': that’s definitely Macklemore running the Dauntless compound.
    Getty Images
    13 of 25
  • James Franco and James Dean - There’s a reason James Franco was cast to play the iconic James Dean, and it’s not because they share the same first name.
    14 of 25
  • Abigail Breslin and Chloe Grace Moretz - The one on the left is Abigail Breslin. No, actually Abigail’s the one on the right and Chloe Grace Moretz is on the left, no, right... Oh, we don’t know anymore.
    15 of 25
  • Krysten Ritter and Anne Hathaway - We dreamed a dream that Krysten Ritter and Anne Hathaway admitted they were sisters.
    16 of 25
  • Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran - Rupert Grint played an obsessive fan in the video for Ed Sheeran’s video for ‘Lego House’, but we think Voldemort has something to do with how similar they look. It’s always Voldemort’s fault.
    17 of 25
  • Riley Keough and Perrie Edwards - Have you ever seen 'Magic Mike’s Riley Keough and Perrie Edwards in the same room together? No, and you won’t either, because they’re basically the same person.
    18 of 25
  • Kim Kardashian and Draco Malfoy - Harry Potter star Tom Felton posted this lookalike pic himself to his Instagram feed, saying “Relax citizens. Passport found!!! Kim K had it” Who knew Kim was a Slytherin?
    19 of 25
  • Sienna Miller and Mollie King - Both Brits, both blonde and both bombshells. But we don’t think Sienna Miller was ever in The Saturdays with Mollie King, was she?
    20 of 25
  • Amber Heard and Scarlett Johansson - Haven’t you heard that Amber and Scarlett Johnasson could be the same person? There’s no denying they look uncannily alike.
    21 of 25
  • Jessica Biel and Carly Rae Jepsen - Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy. But I’m Jessica Biel and you’re Carly Rae Jepsen, could we be sisters maybe?
    22 of 25
  • Liam Hemsworth and Scott Eastwood - Scott Eastwood was asked to audition for the part Liam Hemsworth eventually played in 'The Last Song', where he met and fell in love with Miley Cyrus. Would the same have happened if Scott got the part?
    Instagram @liamhemsworth / @scotteastwood
    23 of 25
  • Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith - There’s only seven years between Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith, but that’s close enough to be twins separated at birth, right? Right?
    24 of 25
  • Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio - So strong is the similarity between these two, that Leo did his best crazy-eyebrows impression of Jack Nicholson on a Japanese TV show. Even their own mothers wouldn’t be able to tell them apart.
    25 of 25

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson

Let's Go Speed Dating With Dwayne Johnson!

Zac Efron & The Baywatch Cast Reveal The R-RATED Deleted Scenes You WON'T See In Cinemas

This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

Bruno Mars, Future, Migos And More Set To Perform At The 2017 BET Awards

Liam Payne Reveals There's A Song On His Album About A Phonecall Which Saw Him And Cheryl Almost Split

Orlando Bloom's Mum Is Sending Out Copies Of His CV For This Incredible Reason

Kim K Spills The Truth On Why The Kardashians Ditched Stylist Monica Rose

Deleting This App From Your Phone Could Double Your Battery Life

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

Charlotte Crosby Says Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Is Going To Be 'Bigger And Better' As She Starts Filming With Stephen Bear

Selena Gomez Wears Topshop To Hang Out In The Weeknd's Hometown

Pokemon Sun And Moon

Pokémon Sun and Moon's New Global Mission Will Have You Hooked - Literally!

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Was Nearly X-23 In Logan

Marnie Simpson Admits She Argued With Lewis Bloor Over Autobiography: 'He Got Off Lightly'

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #11!

The Best Celeb Quotes About Dealing With A Hideous Break Up

This PLL Fan Theory Seems To Solve Who's Behind Aria's Creepy FaceTime Calls

“Manchester, I Love You” - Liam Gallagher Dedicates First Solo Gig To Manchester Attack Victims

18 Of The Best Swimsuits For Summer Holiday Season

More From Baywatch

Dwayne Johnson
Movies

Let's Go Speed Dating With Dwayne Johnson!

Movies

Zac Efron & The Baywatch Cast Reveal The R-RATED Deleted Scenes You WON'T See In Cinemas

The Rock
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Goes Speed Dating!

Baywatch

Baywatch R-RATED Deleted Scenes – Cast Reveal Favourites!

Baywatch

Baywatch Cast Reveal Funniest Penis Moments BEHIND THE SCENES

The Rock
Baywatch

MTV Movie Spotlight: 'Baywatch' - Part 1

The Rock
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Presidential White House Plans - Exclusive!

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Celebrity

Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Geordie Shore&#039;s Zahida Allen breaks down as she admits she feels &#039;really alone&#039;
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Breaks Down As She Admits She Feels 'Really Alone' After Scotty T Kiss Betrayal - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Spills On Whether She'd Quit Geordie Shore To Make Things Work With Aaron Chalmers