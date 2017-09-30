Beauty And The Beast

You’ll Never Guess Who Auditioned For A Part In Beauty And The Beast

Moment of silence for what could have been.

Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 14:21

It might be pretty hard to imagine anyone other than Luke Evans nabbing the role of Gaston in the live-adaption of Beauty And The Beast, but Idris Elba has come forward to say that he desperately wanted the part too.

The Luther actor revealed that he was seriously keen on playing the hilariously brash character, and called in with an audition tape of himself singing in the hopes it would convince producers to give him the role. 

In an interview with People, Idris shared that his love-affair with musicals goes back a long way. “I honestly love musicals,“ he confessed. "I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston.

“I called and said, ‘Listen, I want in!’ So somewhere they have a tape of me singing.”

As for whether he harbours any resentment over the fact the part eventually went to Luke, Idris replied: “No, only a little bit. No! I love you Luke, you know that.”

Disney

While there's no doubt Luke really nailed that arrogant, rude, and conceited trio of rotten attributes - a small part of us would've loved to have seen Idris getting his teeth into the role too. 

As it stands, Beauty And The Beast has made a pretty big killing at the box-office since its release in March. The picture has made over $1.2 billion worldwide, which lands it the accolade of being the highest-grossing film of 2017 so far.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

