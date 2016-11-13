Beauty School Cop Outs

Beauty School Cop Outs: What Ever Happened To The Cast?

Missed Beauty School Cop Outs the first time around? MTV are replaying the WHOLE series, starting TONIGHT at 11pm!

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 08:00

WAY back in 2013 - the year of Macklemore's Thrift Shop, Beyoncé's Super Bowl extravaganza, the Harlem Shake and Sharknado, eight beauty trainees burst onto our screens in the hope of becoming actual beauty industry PROS on MTV's Beauty School Cop Outs.

Of course, it wasn't all spray tans, waxing and awkward massages though, with the eight wannabe beauty gurus also getting themselves involved in love dramas, mortal nights out, hair-extensions-at-dawn-esque fights and emosh breakdowns as they lived in a swanky house together.

WATCH TRAINEE SAVANNAH RAGE AT JEREMY IN THIS CLIP BELOW:

But four years on, what the heck has happened to our beauty wannabes, including Scarlett Moffatt and Jeremy McConnell? Have any of them actually found success in the industry, or is it back to the day jobs?

LET'S FIND OUT.

Scarlett Moffatt

MTV/Instagram/@scarlett_moffatt
Scarlett has had probably the biggest success story following the show, with the Geordie babe finding her way into the public's hearts by sharing her views on all things TV on a little show called Gogglebox.

Having proved herself to be a proper star, Scarlett went on to appear on I'm A Celebrity 2016, where she fought her way through piles of creepy crawlies and basic rations to be crowned QUEEN of the Jungle. From there, she's also landed roles on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and Virtually Famous, and has been named as the host of soon-to-be-revived Streetmate. Oh, and she's also made her own fitness DVD. Pretty amazing, right?

ITV
For anyone shipping her Beauty School romance, Scarlett DID date Richard for eight months after leaving the show, but things sadly ended on what Richard describes as a 'sour' note, with the Beauty hunk alleging that Scarlett cheated.

Jeremy McConnell

MTV/Instagram/@jeremymcconnellcooke
Jez, who previously won Mr Dublin, turned to another reality show after leaving the Beauty School training salon, appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in January 2016. Despite being the sixth person to be evicted, Jeremy's time in the house is particularly memorable thanks to his romance with Stephanie Davis, with the pair continuing their relationship outside of the house.

Despite their romance being more turbulent, rocky and downright CONFUSING than just about any other relationship we've ever witnessed, the pair now have son Caben-Albi together, and things seem to be well between them. Fingers crossed it stays this way.

👫

👫

A post shared by I AM JEREMY (@jeremymcconnellcooke) on

Savannah Kemplay

MTV/Instagram/@savannahkemplayuk
Aside from taking some volume (and a bit of blondness) out of her very big locks, Savannah, who lives in Australia, has been making her Instagram game SERIOUSLY strong since leaving the Beauty salon.

She's not shied away from TV either, appearing on Katie Piper's Bodyshockers in 2015 to talk about wanting a boob job. Savannah is also set to appear in series seven of MTV's Ex On The Beach - and having been no stranger to drama in the Beauty School house, we can't WAIT to see what happens in the Ex villa!

Leigh Kelly

Calvin Lunt

MTV/Twitter/@FoxCalvin90
During his time in the Beauty School house, Calvin didn't hold back in expressing who he really is and often dressed in drag for both work and nights out.

WATCH CALVIN DRESS IN DRAG FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE HOUSE BELOW:

Since then, Calvin has continued to be totally open with fans about his sexuality and gender.

More recently, Calvin shared a kick-ass video about 'reclaiming' his body, in which he talks about empowering himself, abuse he's faced and why he thought about transitioning. We applaud him for being so open and honest.

Daniel Jarrousse

MTV/Instagram/@danieljarrousse
Daniel had a bit of a tough time in the house, leaving early because he felt lonely before triumphantly returning for the trainees' big showcase.

Since the show, Daniel has moved away from beauty and straight into the fitness game, focusing on bodybuilding and beefing up more than summer BBQ - and sharing all the muscly results on his social media, of course.

Tara Omidi

MTV/Instagram/@taraomidi93
After the show, Tara turned to acting, heading to University Campus Oldham to study performance, as well as training at the David Johnson Drama School. As well as sharing her awesome showreel, Tara recently shared the trailer for her new project 'When The Beat Drops' on YouTube.

Away from acting, Tara found herself having a bit of a spat with Jez's girlfriend Stephanie Davis after trying to warn the Hollyoaks actress about Jez's past behaviour.

Sacha Jones

MTV/Instagram/@sacharjones
Sacha is one trainee who has actually put all those skills she learnt on the show (we're talking beauty skills, not arguments skills obvs) to good use away from the salon, as she's now a fully qualified make-up artist and an Ibiza body painter, with her work even being published in British Vogue!

She also notes herself as an animal rights activist and is still experimenting with a tonne of different hair styles (and pretty much looking totally FIRE with every single one of them).

Insta?

Richard Cull

MTV/Instagram/@richgcull
Aside from his 'sour' eight-month relationship with Scarlett, life after the beauty salon has brought modelling, tattoos, personal training and longer hair into Richard's life.

And a very cute dog, too.

7 months ago me and Soph laid eyes on this cracker. She had been in the dogs home 6 months and she had not a bit of interest from anyone. 5 years old, was due her second eye surgery and obviously a larger breed dog, which is always a tricky one for people and family's (especially when you don't know the dogs background). 🔹 🔹 We took her for a few walks and our mind was made up straight away. We had to have her, we signed the papers, took her home, and here we are today, 14kg heavier (definitely knows how to wangle a few treats from us, gives us the old doggy eyes, think she picked up a few useful tricks for herself from the home ha), happy as ever, got the most incredible bond, she's never ever shown any sign of aggressiveness and she is one of the most submissive dogs you'll meet. 🔹 🔹 If your thinking of getting a dog, I know puppies are awesome to have and you have them from the beginning of their life, so you can raise them how you want, but hand on my heart, adopting Yarna is the best thing we've ever done, you just need a little bit of patience and love and you can give a dog a second chance and you got a best friend and family member for life 🙏 #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rottweiler

A post shared by Richard Cull (@richgcull) on

Richard often shares photos of his big ol' muscles in some pretty sexy Instagram selfies, whether he's at the gym or just chillin' out in front of a mirror.

Beauty School Cop Outs is back! MTV are replaying the ENTIRE first series, starting TONIGHT at 11pm - do not miss it! And catch up with the best bits from the very first episode below:

