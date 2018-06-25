Beauty

11 Brand New Summer Fragrances That’ll Transport You To A Beach In The Tropics

We'll take them all, please.

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 12:23

It’s time to put away those winter fragrances in favour of something more tropical, because summer’s officially here and that calls for a new season scent.

Whether you’re an island-hopper, city break lover or summer staycation-er, finding the perfect summer perfume can mean you’re instantly transported back to your holidays whenever and wherever you wear it.

And whether that’s sippin’ pina coladas by the pool, picnicking in the park or sailing the high seas – we’ve found the perfect summer fragrance for you… 

Narciso Rouge Eau De Parfum, £62

First up: can we appreciate the bottle please because it’s dream-y. Housed inside the chic tomato-red glass is a powdery floral scent that’s feminine and girly, whilst also smelling like a sultry summers night. An evening holiday fragrance, if you will. 

Jo Malone Plum Blossom Cologne, £95

If you like fresh and fruity fragrances, look no further than Jo Malone’s new Limited Edition Blossom Girls range. Plum Blossom encapsulates the juiciness of ripe plums, with a clean white musk bottom note that lasts and lasts. 

CK One Summer, £39

The OG androgynous perfume has been reinvented once again, this time, with a summery lemon and lime twist. Think mojitos on the beach – delish. 

Chanel No5 L’Eau All Over Spray, £49

Body sprays are making a massive comeback, and the chicest of them all? Well obviously it’s Chanel. L’Eau the fresher, younger scent is now available in an 150ml can and we need it in our lives.  

Jo Loves Fig A Fragrance Body Spray, £40

Another fruity body spray for summer: Jo Loves is designed to be layered on top of each other to create your very own scent. We however, love this one enough on its own thanks to the green and grassy fig fragrance. 

Clean Reserve Acqua Neroli Eau de Parfum, £82

Fancy your summer sailing the seas on a yacht? First up – please take us, and secondly – wear this perfume. It’s full of zestly neroli and fresh citrus notes, whilst being totally genderless and perfect for everyone.  

Prada Candy Sugar Pop, £69

Sweet but not at all sickly, this is a fresh and fruity fragrance that we honestly can’t stop spritzing. Inspired by the 60s, it’s perfect for long hot summers at home or abroad.

Chloé Nomade Eau de Parfum, £47

The latest Chloé fragrance might just be our favourite one yet. It’s slightly sweet but also has the a hint of freesia and a lingering intensity from oak moss, meaning it’s more fresh than anything. Basically it smells like a summer’s meadow and we cannot get enough. 

Aqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Chinotto di Liguria, £66

This smells exactly how you’d think it would smell. Basically like a summers day, sat under a mandarin tree, sippin’ aperol spritzes in Capri. There’s rosemary and cardamom accents and boy oh boy it might be our favourite Aqua Di Parma ever. 

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Cooling Body Spray, £34

If you want a fragrance that literally smells like summer – this is it. With coconut, bergamot and warm amber – it’s a day at the beach, bottled. It also doubles as a cooling body spray (clever eh) to keep you feeling fresh when it’s muggier than mike out there. 

L’Occitane Tierre de Lumiere Eau de Parfum, £79

Inspired by the Provence nights, this is a warm and heady scent, perfect for if you like a fragrance that lasts and lasts. It’s got lavender, sweet honey, tonka, oud and vanilla – that gives it a summer evening feeling. Love.

