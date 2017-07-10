11 Lifesaving Products For All Your Major Summer Hair Fails

Unless you’ve been blessed with Gigi Hadid-esque locks, then you’ll know the nightmare that is summer hair. We’ve all got the expectations of Laguna Beach worthy beachy waves, where as the reality is often way more Monica from Friends.

Whether you’ve got limp hair that gets greasy way too quickly, unmanageable curls or thick hair that goes frizzy quick – summer brings all the hair fails we’re forever trying to avoid. But, to help you along the way, we’ve rounded up all the hair saviours that’ll keep your locks looking fresh and feeling great all summer long…

Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly, £7

Curly hair needs all the moisture it can get to banish frizz and keep waves, ringlets, coils and curls looking their best. Umberto Giannini’s Curl Jelly revives bounce back into the hair, without leaving your hair feeling crunchy or sticky.

Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam, £10

Dry shampoo is always a must, but Ouai’s new dry shampoo foam leaves hair not only looking clean, but feeling clean too.

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scalp Scrub, £39

Our scalps often get forgotten when it comes to hair care, but with all that extra sun exposure and product build-up, now’s the time to start really caring it. This extra scalp attention also helps to stimulate the hair follicle to and encourage hair growth!

Moroccanoil Root Boost, £19.35

If your hair goes limp in the heat, spritz some of Moroccanoil’s Root Boost into your roots and rough up with your fingers. It’s infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil, leaving your hair feeling soft without weighing it down.

Maui Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask, £8.99

This smoothie of shea butter and 100% aloe juice softens and repairs dry, damaged hair. Leaving your locks glossy and split ends smoothed.

Sister & Co Coconut Oil, £7

Sometimes, if there’s mega humidity, your best bet is to just slather your hair with coconut oil and twist it into a top knot. We love Sister & Co’s Coconut Oil – mainly for it’s instagrammable packaging!

Grow Gorgeous Hair Density Nutrients, £30

If your locks are looking a bit limp then supplements are great for giving it a helping hand. With biotin and hyaluronic acid, they boost hair from within, giving you stronger, sleeker hair.

Bumble & bumble’s new Don’t Blow It Thick (H)Air Styler, £24

No matter your hair type: heat and humidity is nobody’s friend. Bumble & bumble’s new Don’t Blow It Thick (H)Air Styler is perfect for reducing frizz and adding extra control – meaning you can leave your hair to air-dry naturally without the worry of becoming a ‘Monica’.

SILKE Hair Wrap, £45

Wake up with great hair by wrapping your hair in a SILKE hair wrap before bed. The silk stops friction and therefore minimises frizz and split ends forming. Winnerrrr.

The Wet Brush, £11.99

Chlorine and sea salt can leave hair brittle and unmanageable. Team that with a bad hairbrush and you’ve got breakage central! If you suffer from knotty locks, the Wet Brush is perfect for detangling without pulling or breaking the hair.

Davines Alchemic Conditioner, £19.60

Give blonde hair a colour refresh with Davines Alchemic Conditioner hair mask. It takes brassy tones out of blonde, injecting an ashy tone. Plus, it smells uh-mazinggggg.

- Words by Chloe Burcham.