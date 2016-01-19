11 Tiny Tattoo Ideas To Get inked With This Summer

Whether you’re preparing for your very first inking or are already experienced in the world of tattooing, choosing your tatt can be a tricky business. But if one thing’s for sure: you can’t go wrong with a teeny-tiny tattoo.

And if you’re struggling on ideas of what to get, or even where to get it, we’ve got you covered. ‘Cos we’ve rounded up a load of the best tiny tattoo ideas from celebs for a little bit of personalised tatt-spo.

❤️ @madameTussaudsLondon #WaxCaKe ❤️ @madameTussaudsLondon #WaxCaKe A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jan 19, 2016 at 5:54am PST

So whether you go for a matchy-matchy tatt like the PLL cast (choose your ink partner wisely) or an emoji themed doodle (a la Demi Lovato and Bella Thorne) here’s 11 ideas to screenshot and keep for your teeny tiny tattoo moodboard. (That’s a thing, right?)

Adwoa Aboah’s Gurl Power Tatts

Instagram / Adwoa Aboah

Cute, creative and so bloody true.

Bella Hadid’s teensy-tiny wing on her ankle is too cute to handle.

Snapchat / Bella Hadid

Although it looks kinda painful, it's so close to the bone. Ouchies.

Can’t think of anything uber-cool and creative to get inked with? Keep it simple like Bella Thorne’s smiley face emoji.

Snapchat / Bella Thorne

We don’t know why Bella Thorne’s a wild kitty. But we’d q. like to be one too.

Snapchat / Bella Thorne

Oh HEY, Demi Lovato’s got Bella Thorne’s smiley face tattoo too. CUTE pinky placement too.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Jourdan Dunn’s ‘Fear Is Not An Option’ script writing tattoo is dreeeeamy.

Instagram / Jourdan Dunn

Fancy somethin’ a bit different? Follow Kylie Jenner’s lead and get a coloured tatt.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Her teeny red heart is caaaa-yute (and kinda reminds us of that one Rachel in Friends got)

Lea Michelle’s cuppa tea tattoo is a must-have for any 1) Northern gal 2) 1D fan 3) true brit

Instagram / Lea Michele

The Pretty Little Liars Cast member’s tatts are friendship goals. Just maybe be sure your squad is gonna stick around before getting inked.

Snapchat / Ashley Benson

Charlotte's wrist tattoo symbolises Power, Love and Peace.

🍷 🍷 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Apr 10, 2016 at 3:38am PDT

Kinda also looks like the deathly hallows to us.

That lot given you some inspo? Better read this handy list of 11 things you should really know before choosing your first inking.

- Words by Chloe Burcham.

