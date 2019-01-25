Beauty

11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor

Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can hire you a glam squad.

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 10:27

Scrolling through Instagram or watching a red carpet event can be pretty disheartening. Not only because it hammers home the fact that you will, in all likeliness, never breathe the same air as HRH Beyonce or Ryan Gosling, but also because WOW: Such beauty! Such glam! Such shiny, shiny hair! 

But before the dollars started rolling in, these famous types were mere mortals like ourselves. Mere mortals who had to do their own hair and buy their own clothes. So in the name of bolstering self-esteem across the nation, let’s remind ourselves that maybe actually, it's just the fact that we don't have a team that means we aren't quite as well put together as celebs.

Ariana Grande

Let’s face it, none of us non-celeb types have the time, the patience or the on-call hairdresser required to to execute a high-pony this perfect on a daily basis.

Before

Getty

After

Getty

Bella Hadid

Yes, the girl-next-door to world-class supermodel transformation can be, in part, attributed to puberty and bone structure of dreams. The rest of it? Dollah dollah bill, baybee.

Before

Getty

After

Getty

Kylie Jenner

Again, puberty happened. Fine. But puberty happened to us, too, with a very different outcome.

Before

Getty

After

Getty

Kim Kardashian

Genuinely, if you showed this to a person who has never seen or heard of Kim before (practically impossible), it’s unlikely they’d believe these two are the same person. Sisters? Sure. One of whom has unlimited access to a slew of dermatologists, glam squad and perhaps even a cosmetic ‘aesthetician’.

Before

Getty

After

Getty

Blake Lively

Nobody can deny that Blake has always been a bonafide babe, but there’s a layer of gloss and shine to her now that can only be achieved with a Hollywood level paycheck.

Before

Getty

After

Getty

Dylan and Cole Sprouse

In a non-celeb life these two are being increasingly worn down by the drudgery of boring 9-5 jobs, wear clothes that edge on the side of skater bro and never perfected the chiselled smize either.

Before

Getty

After

Getty

Khloe Kardashian 

Sure, Khloe works out hard, but there’s no way that hair is cheap. Or those clothes. Or that flawless skin.

Before

Getty

After

Getty

All of the Jonas Brothers

Because, seriously.

Before

Getty

After

Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ooh, a sports star - such lad. No really, though - this guy 100% has more beauty and ‘upkeep’ appointments in a month than you do in an entire year.

Before

Getty

After

Getty

Iggy Azalea

Yeah.

Before

Getty

After

Getty

Cardi B

Cardi is relatable because she really hasn’t changed in terms of remaining her authentic self. However, you better believe that gown cost more than your entire wardrobe combined.

So yes. There’s that. But hey - at least we aren’t hounded by the paparazzi with our private lives splashed all over the internet. Right? Right?

Before

Getty

After

Getty

