Beauty

12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram

Thanks fancy people of Insta.

Saturday, December 8, 2018 - 13:10

It's that time of year again when it's perfectly acceptable to spent eight hours on your makeup before a festive outing, because you just never know what this magical time may stir up. Well, that and the fact that mistletoe is all over the place and you want to be ready to meet your dream human.

So we've put together a whole load of inspo for you to draw from, because sometimes it's fun to mix up your usual look for something a little different. 

Zoe Sugg

I T ‘ S T H E W E E K E N D 🙌🏼 We adventured to a huge pumpkin farm this afternoon only to find out it’s shut until October half term... #autumnfail I’d love to know if you have one near you that you’d recommend? Also excited to be watching @joe_sugg & @diannebuswell dance from the sofa this evening! (Although it was so incredibly cool to watch in the audience last week) Don’t forget to vote for Joe & Dianne tonight to keep them dancing into next week 🕺🏼💃 #teamjoanne

Zoe's autumnal burnt orange lip paired with a matching eye colour is the perfect au natural look for a Christmas lunch. You could even save this one for the big day itself, because it'll take you through from morning present opening to games in the evening.

Jordyn Woods

tell@me@more
View this post on Instagram

tell@me@more

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

It just wouldn't be a makeup inspo list without Jordyn Woods. What with her perfect brows, light and dark combo eyes and the clear gloss on her lips, it's all working beyond well for her.

Manny Gutierrez

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlWpKf-gU4V/

Dear Santa, all we want for Christmas is the ability to do a red lip as perfect as Manny, love from MTV. P.S. Can we all take a moment to appreciate that insane eye flick?

Em Ford

Are you a curly, wavy or straight hair kinda girl? 🤔 what’s your go to hairstyle?? - Also, who are your fave ‘go to’ 👙 swimwear/vacay/beachwear brands? I literally don’t own any swimwear 😳😂 and I’m heading to the beach 🏝 in a week 🤦🏼‍♀️. We all friends here, so help a clueless girl out and tag your faves! 😂 I’m spending my sat night shopping and need help.

If it's a simple flicked eyeliner situation you're after then this look was basically made for you. Em Ford's paired hers with a glossy nude lip and sleek straight hair, and yes we'll be copying it.

Tanya Burr

Ready for the @dior #diorcouture show 💫
View this post on Instagram

Ready for the @dior #diorcouture show 💫

A post shared by Tanya Burr (@tanyaburr) on

Tanya's metallic eyeshadow is the perfect NYE look, because it'll work even at the very end of the night when you're looking really very dishevelled. TB has stuck with a simple clear lip, but if you're feeling extra fancy swipe on a touch of red.

Kamaryn

🦄🦄NORVINA🦄🦄 @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina •Norvina Palette(passion, volatile, incense, soul, drama & celestial) •Ebony dip & Brow Definer •Sun Dipped Glow Kit @toofaced Born This Way Foundation Spiced Rum & Sculpting Concealer Chestnut @morphebrushes Showmance Brontour @urbandecaycosmetics 1993 Vice Liquid Lip

This purple eyeshadow is the definition of perfect and you're going to want it on our face immediately. If you don't want to copy the whole look why not just add a touch of blue to your inner eyes?

James Charles

I found the selfie window in the new house 🤠
View this post on Instagram

I found the selfie window in the new house 🤠

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on

If you're one of those people who can achieve this kind of makeup look without it looking like a child has done it, then please do so immediately. James' orange, gold and pink combo is something straight out of Rihanna's books and we're obsessed.

KatKarmaLust

Soft celebrity inspired beat 🤩🤩 Go check out my LIVE tutorial for this look 😘

A soft but super glam beat from Kat has us reaching for those rose shades, because we want to look red carpet ready just like her. Plus, her inner eye glow effort is the best we've ever seen. 

Madelaine Petsch

this is my holiday party face 🎄❄️
View this post on Instagram

this is my holiday party face 🎄❄️

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

Soft rose hues were the theme for Madelaine's holiday party look, and we're into it. Team with a super jazzy outfit and you're good to go. 

Ashleigh Murray

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkIfd4phbJN/

While we're on the subject of Riverdale, let's give Ashleigh Murray the kudos she deserves for always having the most on point makeup, thus serving as excellent inspo for own face.

GlamBoyJay

Excuse my rude ass phone... it wanted to be in the picture too. 😒 Brows:@katvondbeauty Brow Pomade “dark brown + walnut” #kvdbeauty #kvdlook #eyebrows Eyeshadow & Highlight: @covergirl “Katy Kat Palette” Hot Katy • Katy Chaudes #covergirl #katyperry #makeup Eyeliner: @covergirl #325 Liquid Eyeliner. Lashes: @facesbypoison ?? Style “Melissa’s” Lips: @covergirl “paradise lost” matte liquid lip #345 + Katy Kat Gloss “Cateloupe” Foundation + concealer: @narsissist Radiant Longwear #nars #narscosmetics #narcissist Bronzer: @marcbeauty “Tantric” bronzer #marcbeauty #marcfam

A look that even Kylie Jenner would happily recreate, not to mention with an out of this world highlight to match. We're off to clean our brushes in prep for this one.

Amandla Stenberg

Here we have Nü Money Mando and then the dingus that is me, Amandla

Just because it's party season doesn't mean you have to go all out on your face for every single event. Make like Amandla and give yourself a dewy eye for a super fresh look that's just as effective as a full face.

Latest News

Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
14 Of The Most Extra Celeb Looks Of 2018
12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted
New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
‘Black Panther’ And ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nominated For Multiple Golden Globe Awards
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split
Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
Calling All Singletons: This Is The Peak Time Of Day To Secure Tinder Matches
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song
Hayley Kiyoko And Taylor Swift Rework 'Delicate' For A Special LGTBQ+ Fundraiser In New York
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On

More From Beauty

12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram
What it&#039;s like to be an MUA at the MTV EMAs.
How I Got My Job: Head of Glam For The MTV EMAs
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Shares Side By Side Boob Pics To Show The Difference After Breast Reduction
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Blends Her Make-Up Using An Actual Pancake
Ariana Grande.
Ariana Grande Just Cut Off Her Ponytail
Woman applying makeup.
People Are Using Wax To Give Themselves DIY Nose Jobs On Instagram
Kendall Jenner at the PCAs
The Kardashians Bought Kendall Jenner The Fanciest Birthday Present
Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande at the MTV VMAs.
Camila Cabello And Ariana Grande Bond Over High Ponytail Pain
2018 EMA Best Dressed
2018 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet
King Of Highlight on Instagram.
10 Black Male MUAs You Need To Stop Sleepin' On
Justin Bieber Just Shaved All Of His Hair Off
Geordie Shore Halloween
Can You Tell Which Geordie Shore Star Is Behind The Halloween Makeup?

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Vicky Pattison Checks Into Retreat After Revealing She's 'Emotionally And Physically' Exhausted
Marnie Simpson Debuts The Results Of Botox Injections And Praises 'The Best Doctor Ever'
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Harry Styles at the premiere of Dunkirk.
7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split