12 Christmas And NYE Makeup Looks To Steal From Instagram

It's that time of year again when it's perfectly acceptable to spent eight hours on your makeup before a festive outing, because you just never know what this magical time may stir up. Well, that and the fact that mistletoe is all over the place and you want to be ready to meet your dream human.

So we've put together a whole load of inspo for you to draw from, because sometimes it's fun to mix up your usual look for something a little different.

Zoe Sugg

Zoe's autumnal burnt orange lip paired with a matching eye colour is the perfect au natural look for a Christmas lunch. You could even save this one for the big day itself, because it'll take you through from morning present opening to games in the evening.

Jordyn Woods

It just wouldn't be a makeup inspo list without Jordyn Woods. What with her perfect brows, light and dark combo eyes and the clear gloss on her lips, it's all working beyond well for her.

Manny Gutierrez

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlWpKf-gU4V/

Dear Santa, all we want for Christmas is the ability to do a red lip as perfect as Manny, love from MTV. P.S. Can we all take a moment to appreciate that insane eye flick?

Em Ford

If it's a simple flicked eyeliner situation you're after then this look was basically made for you. Em Ford's paired hers with a glossy nude lip and sleek straight hair, and yes we'll be copying it.

Tanya Burr

Tanya's metallic eyeshadow is the perfect NYE look, because it'll work even at the very end of the night when you're looking really very dishevelled. TB has stuck with a simple clear lip, but if you're feeling extra fancy swipe on a touch of red.

Kamaryn

This purple eyeshadow is the definition of perfect and you're going to want it on our face immediately. If you don't want to copy the whole look why not just add a touch of blue to your inner eyes?

James Charles

If you're one of those people who can achieve this kind of makeup look without it looking like a child has done it, then please do so immediately. James' orange, gold and pink combo is something straight out of Rihanna's books and we're obsessed.

KatKarmaLust

A soft but super glam beat from Kat has us reaching for those rose shades, because we want to look red carpet ready just like her. Plus, her inner eye glow effort is the best we've ever seen.

Madelaine Petsch

Soft rose hues were the theme for Madelaine's holiday party look, and we're into it. Team with a super jazzy outfit and you're good to go.

Ashleigh Murray

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkIfd4phbJN/

While we're on the subject of Riverdale, let's give Ashleigh Murray the kudos she deserves for always having the most on point makeup, thus serving as excellent inspo for own face.

GlamBoyJay

A look that even Kylie Jenner would happily recreate, not to mention with an out of this world highlight to match. We're off to clean our brushes in prep for this one.

Amandla Stenberg

Just because it's party season doesn't mean you have to go all out on your face for every single event. Make like Amandla and give yourself a dewy eye for a super fresh look that's just as effective as a full face.