Beauty

13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now

The only problem is, we want them all.

Thursday, June 28, 2018 - 11:55

If you’re looking to update your ‘do, you’ve come to the right place. Because whether you’re in need of a chop, some colour inspo or just some styling ideas we’ve rounded up a load of hawt hairstyles you’re going to want to recreate asap.

Check out these guys tring to wear fake eyelashes for the first time...

From curly crops to beaut balayages, long lengths to curtain bangs – we dare you to find a style amongst this lot you don’t like. So sit back, have a browse and screenshot a load of inspo to take to your hairdresser… stat.

Updo Inspo

Have you got your tickets to the @emmachenartistry x @thesecretfoxeducation live stream collab??? When: Sunday 8th July 10am 💖 Where: Our Members Only fb group!!! ⚡️ Tickets only $99 - click the link in our bio for more info xx

Aussie based hairdressers The Fox & The Hair brought our attention to @emmachenartistry’s dreamy plaited updo. It’s tousled enough to be considered fairly casual, but ‘done’ enough to be worn for an event or wedding – we want this style on our heads right now.

Platinum Perfection

Mother of Pearl by @liamw91 #whiteheat

Mother of Pearl by @liamw91 #whiteheat

A post shared by BLEACH (@bleachlondon) on

For the platinum of platinum hues look no further than BLEACH London’s take on this ‘mother of pearl’ shade. It’s oh so Khaleesi in all the right ways.

Curly Crop

money bag money bag money bag UH

money bag money bag money bag UH

A post shared by ALANNA (@alannaarrington) on

Fancy going short but unsure how your curls will deal with it? Look to Alanna Arrington for inspo, our curly girl crush. 

Scandi-Strands

White Wash by @tasher_spencer #whitetoner

White Wash by @tasher_spencer #whitetoner

A post shared by BLEACH (@bleachlondon) on

The perfect ashy white-blonde comes once again from BLEACH London. This scandi-hued white wash is the dream.

Sunkissed Waves

This is a long one so you’ll either want to grab a tasty bev and read on or keep scrollin’... 📜 One very important thing I learned early on in my career was to give thanks to the people who inspired me along the way. The 4 people who have fueled me the most have always been @eugenesouleiman @odilegilbert_official @juliendys & @sammcknight1 and I talk about them any chance I get to ANYONE who will listen. Their work is so original and complex and distinct that I can tell it’s each of theirs without even looking at the credits, 99% time. I think the most important thing I’ve learned from them was the idea of developing my own style of work instead of being a cheap knock off. I’ve always tried really hard to create SOME sort of signature style, very different from anyone else’s that I saw in hopes that one day I could be like them and that maybe someone would be able to recognize my work without looking at the credits. I didn’t develop anything even close to their bodies of work and I wouldn’t even try because holy sh*t, you just can’t. 🤷‍♀️ Instead I worked to create my own very simple style. That said, I see a lot of people copying other people’s work right now on IG because all you have to do is stalk someone on your phone, screenshot their work, copy it and convince yourself that you did it. It’s too easy and it happens all the time. Some say you should be flattered when people imitate you, but to be fully honest, I struggle with it and I think it’s just really disrespectful and lazy and it bums me out when I see it. I look up to those 4 artist in every way and they make me want so much more for myself. They’ve made me want to be original in a digital world of carbon copies and for that I am forever grateful. 🖤

This is a long one so you’ll either want to grab a tasty bev and read on or keep scrollin’... 📜 One very important thing I learned early on in my career was to give thanks to the people who inspired me along the way. The 4 people who have fueled me the most have always been @eugenesouleiman @odilegilbert_official @juliendys & @sammcknight1 and I talk about them any chance I get to ANYONE who will listen. Their work is so original and complex and distinct that I can tell it’s each of theirs without even looking at the credits, 99% time. I think the most important thing I’ve learned from them was the idea of developing my own style of work instead of being a cheap knock off. I’ve always tried really hard to create SOME sort of signature style, very different from anyone else’s that I saw in hopes that one day I could be like them and that maybe someone would be able to recognize my work without looking at the credits. I didn’t develop anything even close to their bodies of work and I wouldn’t even try because holy sh*t, you just can’t. 🤷‍♀️ Instead I worked to create my own very simple style. That said, I see a lot of people copying other people’s work right now on IG because all you have to do is stalk someone on your phone, screenshot their work, copy it and convince yourself that you did it. It’s too easy and it happens all the time. Some say you should be flattered when people imitate you, but to be fully honest, I struggle with it and I think it’s just really disrespectful and lazy and it bums me out when I see it. I look up to those 4 artist in every way and they make me want so much more for myself. They’ve made me want to be original in a digital world of carbon copies and for that I am forever grateful. 🖤

A post shared by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on

These tendrils of honey-blonde waves are LA-locks of perfection.

Surf Curls

I feel very lucky to have people on my team who let me educate others using their amazing heads of hair. @courthirschberg coming thru w those perfect curls today ➰🖤➰

We’re dubbing these surf-curls and oh boy do we want them. The colour, the curl, the nonchalant hair flip: gimme.

Fierce Fro

I mean… 😍<#regram @kimdollxo>

I mean… 😍<#regram @kimdollxo>

A post shared by OUAI Haircare (@theouai) on

These ringlets are PERFECTION. Big, bouncy and super soft – yep, we’ll take the lot.

Tonnes of Texture

Summer night alright #rollademinkepsenkvart #noluck

Summer night alright #rollademinkepsenkvart #noluck

A post shared by Chanelle Coleman Törnqvist 🕊 (@chanellemademoiselle) on

Introducing Chanelle Mademoiselle: our favourite freckly faced babe with the kinky curly hair of dreams.

Angel Waves

💋💋💋

💋💋💋

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

Who better to take Victoria Secret hair inspo from than an angel herself. Jasmine Tookes’ flat iron angel waves are literally sent down from heaven

Curtain Call

Fresh trim for the lovely Alexa Chung ❤️

Fresh trim for the lovely Alexa Chung ❤️

A post shared by George Northwood (@georgenorthwood) on

The Kween of the curtain fringe: oh Hi Alexa chung. If you’re thinking of getting a fringe, let Alexa lead the way…

Longer Layers

Sunday funday

Sunday funday

A post shared by Emma Lou (@emmalouiseconnolly) on

Emma-Louise Connolly’s golden tumbling tresses are perrrrrfection in this pic. Ask your hairdresser to cut in longer layers to recreate ELC’s length

Beaut Balayage

Tumbling princess curls NEVER go out of style 👑 @tolio_hairstylist_barcelona #ghdhair #goodhairday #hairgoals #balayage

In need of balayage inspo? Yup, here it is. The darker roots and golden highlights give hair a sunkissed look that’s perfect on any skin tone.

Bow Tie

Slap a bow in it, party people! 🎀

Slap a bow in it, party people! 🎀

A post shared by The Beauty Department (@thebeautydept) on

Want a cute, simple and chic hair style – we present to you, the bow tie. Secure in place with bobby pins and set with hairspray for ultimate hold.

Words by Chloe Burcham 

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
Pets Have Come To 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' And We're Already In Love With Them
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
MNEK &amp; Hailee Steinfeld in the &#039;Colours&#039; music video
MNEK Debuts Vibrant New Video For 'Colour' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld
Kim Kardashian at sisters, Khloe Kardashian&#039;s, birthday
Kim Kardashian Pleads With Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her On Instagram And It Was Awks AF
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Isle Of MTV 2018
You Won't Expect The Collaborations On Hailee Steinfeld's Debut Album
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Jason Derulo Press Image
Jason Derulo Spills Deets On That Rumoured BTS Collab
2018 Earworms - Catchiest Songs Of The Year
2018 Earworms: The Catchiest Tunes Of The Year (So Far)
Gemma Collins X Boohoo
Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It
Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising

More From Beauty

SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
11 Brand New Summer Fragrances That’ll Transport You To A Beach In The Tropics
Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
The Summer Fragrance You Should Wear Based On Your Horoscope
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need
Chrissy Teigen Proves You Can Steam Your Vagina And Enjoy A Face Mask All At The Same Time

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Kim Kardashian at sisters, Khloe Kardashian&#039;s, birthday
Kim Kardashian Pleads With Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her On Instagram And It Was Awks AF