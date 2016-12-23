13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now

If you’re looking to update your ‘do, you’ve come to the right place. Because whether you’re in need of a chop, some colour inspo or just some styling ideas we’ve rounded up a load of hawt hairstyles you’re going to want to recreate asap.

From curly crops to beaut balayages, long lengths to curtain bangs – we dare you to find a style amongst this lot you don’t like. So sit back, have a browse and screenshot a load of inspo to take to your hairdresser… stat.

Updo Inspo

Aussie based hairdressers The Fox & The Hair brought our attention to @emmachenartistry’s dreamy plaited updo. It’s tousled enough to be considered fairly casual, but ‘done’ enough to be worn for an event or wedding – we want this style on our heads right now.

Platinum Perfection

For the platinum of platinum hues look no further than BLEACH London’s take on this ‘mother of pearl’ shade. It’s oh so Khaleesi in all the right ways.

Curly Crop

Fancy going short but unsure how your curls will deal with it? Look to Alanna Arrington for inspo, our curly girl crush.

Scandi-Strands

The perfect ashy white-blonde comes once again from BLEACH London. This scandi-hued white wash is the dream.

Sunkissed Waves

These tendrils of honey-blonde waves are LA-locks of perfection.

Surf Curls

We’re dubbing these surf-curls and oh boy do we want them. The colour, the curl, the nonchalant hair flip: gimme.

Fierce Fro

These ringlets are PERFECTION. Big, bouncy and super soft – yep, we’ll take the lot.

Tonnes of Texture

Introducing Chanelle Mademoiselle: our favourite freckly faced babe with the kinky curly hair of dreams.

Angel Waves

💋💋💋 💋💋💋 A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jun 8, 2018 at 12:04pm PDT

Who better to take Victoria Secret hair inspo from than an angel herself. Jasmine Tookes’ flat iron angel waves are literally sent down from heaven

Curtain Call

The Kween of the curtain fringe: oh Hi Alexa chung. If you’re thinking of getting a fringe, let Alexa lead the way…

Longer Layers

Sunday funday Sunday funday A post shared by Emma Lou (@emmalouiseconnolly) on May 27, 2018 at 3:09am PDT

Emma-Louise Connolly’s golden tumbling tresses are perrrrrfection in this pic. Ask your hairdresser to cut in longer layers to recreate ELC’s length

Beaut Balayage

In need of balayage inspo? Yup, here it is. The darker roots and golden highlights give hair a sunkissed look that’s perfect on any skin tone.

Bow Tie

Want a cute, simple and chic hair style – we present to you, the bow tie. Secure in place with bobby pins and set with hairspray for ultimate hold.

Words by Chloe Burcham