Beauty

24 New Beauty Products That Are Already Cult Classics

You're gonna want to put them all on your Christmas list.

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 15:30

Beauty doesn’t have to be an oldie to be a goodie.

Here are 25 brand new launches that are already gaining hero status…

  • Zoeva Café Palette, £19.50 - Based on coffee-colours, this cult palette is not only packed with pigments, it has amazing colour payoff that blend out and compliment each other – AND it’s affordable too. Winner.
  • Illamasqua Beyond Veil, £34 – this hybrid product combines the moisturising Hydra Veil primer with the illuminating Beyond Powder. Wear alone or under foundation for a glowing base.
  • Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation, £32 - Developed and inspired by Huda’s own personal journey with problem skin, this matte finish liquid powder conceals everything from blemishes to dark circles and comes in 30 different shades.
  • Glossier Stretch Concealer, £15 - Glossier’s stretch concealer is a cult product you have to try. Instead of caking like other concealers can, this literally looks like your skin – but better.
  • Fenty Beauty Shimmer Skinstick in Yacht Life, £21 - Use as a highlighter, lip colour or eyeshadow – basically anywhere you want to glow.
  • Your Good Skin Balancing Concentrate, £11.10 - Boots’ new brand Your Good Skin has been in development for over 15 years. The hero product of the range has to be the Balancing Skin Concentrate. Suitable for all skin types, it gives visibly healthier skin.
  • Shiseido Waso Quick Gentle Cleanser, £24 - Designed with millennial skin in mind, this gentle oil and alcohol-free cleanser foams without water to remove impurities and makeup without stripping the skin.
  • Vichy Mineral 89, £25 - Perfect for dehydrated skin types, it combines Mineralizing Water with tonnes of Hyaluronic acid to plump and strengthen the skin barrier and protect it from pollution.
  • Urban Decay Troublemaker Sex-Proof Mascara, £19.50 - Promising 13.7x more volume, this fans out lashes creating major va-va-voom. Oh and it’s sex-proof too apparently, did we mention that?
  • Sand & Sky Brilliant Skin Mask, £39.90 - You’ve probably seen this all over insta (if not, where ya been babes?). Made of pink clay, it’s not only insta-friendly but amazing at drawing out impurities and brightening skin.
  • Ouai Memory Mist, £25 - Another groundbreaking launch from the hair guru that is Jen Atkin, Memory Mist locks in any style, shape or texture you create until your next wash.
  • Origins Modern Friction Cleansing Oil, £25 - This bi-phase cleansing oil is perfect for anyone who wants a gentle cleanser that will add radiance to the skin. Massage into dry skin and emulsify by adding water, before gently rinsing away.
  • Lixir Universal Emulsion, £29 – As one of the most instagrammable beauty brand ever, the Universal Emulsion is one of those clever multi-taskers that does a load of jobs in one. Use it as a moisturiser, night cream, serum or primer.
  • IT Cosmetics CC Cream, £30 - Since launching in the UK earlier this year, IT cosmetics have amassed a huge loyal following. Their best-selling CC cream not only conceals imperfections – it’s packed with antioxidants and skincare inspired ingredients.
  • Glossier Boy Brow, £14 - Having just launched in the UK, glossier is flying off the shelves thanks to it’s beaut packaging and award winning formulas. One of the hero prods has to be Boy Brow, a brow gel to brush up your eyebrows and lock them into place.
  • Benefit Real False Lashes, £12.50 - Whether you want undetectable lashes for every day (go for the Daily Darling Lash) or full on va-va-voom (Pin-Up Lash) – there’s a strip for everyone.
  • Elizabeth Arden Bouncy Make-Up, £28 - A completely new way to wear foundation – Elizabeth Arden’s Bouncy Make-Up has a unique gel texture that provides an all day flawless finish.
  • Clinique Pop Lip Shadow, £16.50 - Unlike other matte lipsticks, Clinique’s new Lip Shadows are inspired by make-up artists backstage at fashion week who use powders to create a super matte, wearable shade.
  • Chanel La Crème Main, £45 - The most luxurious of hand creams to ever exist, this little egg shaped beauty is earning cult status amongst beauty editors and bloggers alike.
  • Benefit Punch Pops, £15.50 - Thanks to Benefit’s new Punch Pops, lip gloss is back and delivering a punchy pop of colour without any sticky residue.
  • BareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Foundation, £29 - A medium to full coverage foundation, the formula is non-comedogenic (meaning it wont clog pores) and is packed with papaya enzymes to gently improve skin texture over time.
  • Avene Antioxidant Water Cream, £24 - A hero hydrator that tackles the ageing affects of pollution too – apply this morning and evening for plumped up, supple skin.
  • Redken Clean Maniac Micellar Shampoo, £9.95 - If you like the feel of freshly-washed locks then this shampoo and conditioner combo is the one for you. Using micellar technology it cleanses hair without weighing it down.
  • 3INA The Eye Gloss, £9.95 - Eye gloss. Sounds weird, looks cool. And thanks to 3INA’s super wearable range of eye glosses – they have that horrible sticky feeling either.
