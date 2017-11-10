Beauty doesn’t have to be an oldie to be a goodie.

Here are 25 brand new launches that are already gaining hero status…

24 New Beauty Products That Are Already Cult Classics 1 of 24

2 of 24

3 of 24

4 of 24

5 of 24

6 of 24

7 of 24

8 of 24

9 of 24

10 of 24

11 of 24

12 of 24

13 of 24

14 of 24

15 of 24

16 of 24

17 of 24

18 of 24

19 of 24

20 of 24

21 of 24

22 of 24

23 of 24

24 of 24















































Now check out the ASOS x MTV collaboration below...