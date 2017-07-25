Beauty

29 SOS Skincare Products To Revive Skin After A Day In The Sun

Moisturisers, after sun and all you need to extend that tan.

Linds Foley
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 12:49

If you're heading out in the sun this summer, you're going to want to use protection. Because as nice as a tan is, turning into a bright red lobster just ain't a good look, not to mention the longterm impact it can have on the health of your skin.

But while you'll no doubt be using a broad spectrum sun cream with both UVA and UVB protection AND be reapplying it on the regular (and if not then just goddamn do it already - your skin will thank you later), you might still find that after a day in the sunshine, your skin is feeling a little tight and dry and meh.

No need to sweat it though as here's a bunch of moisturising products that will protect, rejuvinate and extend your tan for the longhaul too. Awooga.

SOS Hydrating Skincare Products For Thirsty Skin

  • Overnight Summer Skin Recovery Mask - £38 from Ultrasun at FeelUnique. Ultrasun Overnight Summer Skin Recovery Mask delivers long-lasting hydration for your skin after increased sun exposure. Incredibly fast-absorbing and non-greasy gel texture.
    1 of 29
  • Perfect Legs Skin Protector SPF30 - £40 from This Works at Space NK. Prep for the beach and perfect bare legs with this travel sized skin enhancer now containing SPF30 to protect skin from ageing effects of sun damage throughout the day.
    2 of 29
  • Luna Sleeping Night Oil - £85 from Sunday Riley. Apply overnight to help combat fine lines and wrinkles, reduce pore size and restore elasticity. Enriched with cold-pressed avocado, chia and grape seed oil, which helps to restore hydration and plump skin.
    3 of 29
  • In Transit Skin Defense - £29 from This Works. This lightweight lotion with UVA/UVB broad-spectrum sun protection shields the skin from environmental stress and is enriched with a unique protective super blend of repairing antioxidant plant oils.
    4 of 29
  • Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel - £21 from Sol de Janeiro at CultBeauty. Luxurious in texture with a rich, creamy lather and a delicious caramel-pistachio scent, this moisturising shower gel is infused with nourishing cupuaçu butter.
    5 of 29
  • Clear Hair and Scalp Protector SPF 50 - £5.99 from Malibu. Spitz this non-greasy baby all over your scalp and roots for instant protection from a burnt scalp when you're on your hols.
    6 of 29
  • Posthelios Melt-in Gel - £11.15 from La Roche-Posay. Enriched in moisture-restoring agents to help hydrate the skin after exposure to the sun. Skin feels soothed as the waterproof, paraben-free and UV protection gets to work.
    7 of 29
  • Cactus Flower and Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist - £18 from Kiehl's. A cooling, refreshing formula that purifies and hydrates your skin on-the-go, breathing new life into your complexion with every soothing spritz.
    8 of 29
  • Cooling Aloe Gel - £5.05 from Hawaiian Tropic. This enriched formula soothes tender, parched skin with Aloe Vera and nourishes with exotic botanical extracts and vitamin E. Your skin will feel cooler and calmer.
    9 of 29
  • Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado - £34 from Kiehl's. The unique, concentrated texture is enriched with Avo to gently moisturise delicate eye areas. AND Kiehl’s will donate £10 from each limited edition Avocado Eye Cream to MTV Staying Alive Foundation.
    10 of 29
  • FACE SUNSCREEN SPF50 - £14 from Mimitika at LookFanstasic. Offering high level, broad spectrum defence against UVA and UVB rays, the lightweight formula rapidly absorbs into skin while it remains water resistant for up to 80 minutes.
    11 of 29
  • MOISTURE SURGE HYDRATING WATER GEL CONCENTRATE - £34 from Clinique. The lightweight, water-gel concentrate effortlessly smoothes over the visage, absorbing instantly to offer skin a veil of essential and long-lasting moisture.
    12 of 29
  • IDEAL SOLEIL DOUBLE USAGE AFTER SUN OIL - £9.75 from Vichy at LookFantastic. A versatile after sun formula that can be used on wet or dry skin to refresh, intensely moisturise and enhance the radiance of your tan.
    13 of 29
  • FLOWER FUSION HYDRATING SHEET MASK in LAVENDER - £5 from Origins. A rejuvinating mask infused with pure flower extracts to restore radiant, luminous and healthy-looking skin.
    14 of 29
  • Sun Mist - £18 from Pixi. Look after your skin with Pixi's Sun Mist, a sheer sunscreen with broad spectrum SPF 30 to keep your skin safe from damaging UV rays.
    15 of 29
  • ASCORBYL GLUCOSIDE SOLUTION - £8.90 from The Ordinary. The concentrated Vitamin C formula is able to offer antioxidant properties, as well as visibly brightening skin tone and delivering a major moisture boost.
    16 of 29
  • SHINE BRIGHT MOISTURISING Hand Mask - £5 from Nails Inc. Designed to revive hardworking hands, the glove masks reveal radiant and youthful skin - just what overworked summer hands need to avoid that dry and stretched skin feeling.
    17 of 29
  • BED HEAD TOTALLY BEACHIN MELLOW AFTER-SUN CONDITIONER - £12 from Tigi. Designed to expertly protect and care for hair, the nourishing balm conditioner utilises a UV complex to help maintain colour vibrancy, as its dose of Aloe Vera moisturises.
    18 of 29
  • Swimcap cream - £15 from Philip Kingsley. This was originally developed for the first US Olympic Synchronised Swimming Team. This protective formula prevents damage and discolouration from chlorine, salt water and UV rays, while natural oils hydrate.
    19 of 29
  • SUN CARE AFTER SUN HAIR & BODY CLEANSER - £16.50 from Aveda at LookFantastic. This refreshing cleanser has a light tropical aroma, removes chlorine, salt and product build-up from hair and skin, and is suitable for all hair types.
    20 of 29
  • INTENSE HYDRATING MASK - £25.45 from Moroccanoil.
    21 of 29
  • TAN ACCELERATING LOTION - £23 from Gatineau. A triple action formula to help prepare, boost and prolong tanning before and after sun exposure whilst encouraging the skin's natural self-protection through advanced-performance melanin production activators.
    22 of 29
  • SUN EXPERT HIGH REPAIR AFTER SUN BALM For Face - £23.45 from Decléor at LookFantastic. Rescue parched skin with an intensely nourishing SOS. This 100% natural balm acts on the skin to soothe and repair the skin after sun exposure.
    23 of 29
  • POSIEBALM LIP HYDRATOR - £15.50 from Benefit. A pretty kiss of poppy-pink colour tinted balm that will add moisture to your lips to enhance your natural shade.
    24 of 29
  • Yoghurt Cooling Gel - £16 from Korres. Enriched with yoghurt, a nourishing ingredient and natural source of lactose, proteins, minerals and vitamins, the after-sun deeply moisturises the skin's surface to leave it feeling calm and hydrated.
    25 of 29
  • ULTRA SUN PROTECTION SPF 50 - £76 from Chantecaille. A blend of three broad spectrum, non-penetrating sun screens create an SPF that increases protection against harmful UVA/UVB rays by 45 times.
    26 of 29
  • Don't Blow It (H)air Styler - £23 from Bumble and Bumble. This lightweight formula enhances texture and body as your tresses dry naturally, minimising frizz and flyaways. Also contains UVA and UVB filters to protect from sun damage.
    27 of 29
  • Spray and Go Aloe Moisturiser - £3.99 from Superdrug. This formula sprays on like a dream and is quickly absorbed leaving you with a moisture hit that doesn't come with excess greasiness that sits on the skin.
    28 of 29
  • Tonic Lotion Primer - £18 from Bumble and Bumble. Enriched with natural herbs, nourishing vitamins and healing Tea Tree Oil, this pre-styling spray soothes and conditions while detangling and enhancing the efficacy of follow-up products.
    29 of 29

