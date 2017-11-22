Beauty

44 Gifts Every Beauty Lover Needs In Their Stocking This Christmas

All the most insta-worthy prezzies you'll want to get your hands on.

Linds Foley
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 12:05

Seeing as Santa and his elves are so busy making toys for kids all around the world right now, it makes sense to get your Christmas list sorted ASAP so he knows what to pick up for you when he pops out to Boots to do his last minute shopping.

But with so many beauty treats on offer this festive season, how on earth are you going to decide exactly what you want?

Look no further because we've done all the hard work and rounded up the cult makeup, skincare and haircare products you are definitely going to want to put on your list.

From the dreamiest highlighter palettes to the most instagrammable brush sets around, there's a little something on there for everyone. Just don't blame us when you end up sending Santa screenshots of each and every product on the list.

Ultimate Beauty Gift Guide | Christmas 2017

  • Love beauty? Then prepare to want everything in this list...
    1 of 45
  • You won't be able to wait to wash your face every night with one of these massaging face brushes waiting. Luna Mini 2 - £119 from Foreo.
    2 of 45
  • Nothing makes you feel quite as loved as a beautifully packaged christmas gift from Jo Malone. Mums and best mates will love this Bold & Bright cracker packed with minis - £34 from Jo Malone.
    3 of 45
  • Described as his signature look in a can, this texturizing mist will create the ultimate done-undone tresses. Cool Girll Barely There Texture Mist - £25 from Sam McKnight at Net-A-Porter.
    4 of 45
  • Get those cheeks and lips on point with this combo in the best-selling shade by NARS. Love Triangle Orgasm Man Ray Holiday Edition - £20 from NARS.
    5 of 45
  • Work the ultimate unicorn highlight with the help of this beautifully buttery strobing palette. Winter Solstice Highlighter Palette - £40 from Huda Beauty.
    6 of 45
  • A flawless complexion no matter your troubles with this sheet mask finished with an adorable pug face. Holika Holika Baby Pet Magic Sheet Mask - £4 from Urban Outfitters.
    7 of 45
  • Skin and brows are in for some serious lovin' with this cute mystical collection. B.Right! By the Bay Gift Set - £39.50 from Benefit.
    8 of 45
  • Nothing is going to make you feel more festive than the holiday makeover Kiehl's have given their hero products this holiday season. Of course the Midnight Recovery Oil is a classic - £49.50 from Kiehl's.
    9 of 45
  • A metallic must-have for sweet-toothed make up mavens, this gorgeously glowing kit contains four velvety-textured highlighting powders to enhance and flatter your favourite features. Sugar Glow Kit - £41 from Anastasia Beverly Hills.
    10 of 45
  • This mini set includes everything you need to go from ‘oh no’ to on point in 5 minutes or less. Morning After kit - £19.50 from Ouai at Space NK.
    11 of 45
  • If you follow beauty bloggers, you'll have no doubt heard them rave about these super glam, pearlised eyeshadow sticks. Precosity Ombre Blackstar Gift Set - £69 from By Terry at Space NK.
    12 of 45
  • If you'd love a puppy for Christmas but your mum's not into the idea, this option is second best. It's cute, fluffy and at least you don't have to pick up its poo. MTV Fluffy Makeup Bag - £15 from Skinnydip.
    13 of 45
  • Get starry eyed and create makeup looks that are out of this world with the luxe 8 Piece Zodiac brush set. Star Struck Ari Brush Set - from Spectrum Collections.
    14 of 45
  • Just a really good moisturiser that makes for an excellent gift thanks to its seriously jazzy Christmas makeover. Ultra Facial Cream Limited Holiday Edition 2017 - £24.50 from Kiehl's.
    15 of 45
  • If you're wondering what that electric blue face mask all the celebs are posing in on insta is, it's this. Blue Gravitymud firming treatment - £14 from Glamglow at LookFantastic.
    16 of 45
  • See the world through brighter-looking eyes with a two step kit to revitalise those peepers. Hey Bright Eyes Eye Cream Gift Set - £38 from Liz Earle.
    17 of 45
  • Love beachy hair? Don't save it for summer and work the look all winter long with the help of these deliciously scented products from cult Scandi brand Sachajuan. Ocean Mist Collection - £24 from Cult Beauty.
    18 of 45
  • If creating a cosy space to sleep in is your thing then this kit from Neom is about to be your new BFF. It smells and looks like a dream come true. Home Of Sleep Collection - £20 from NEOM at FeelUnique.
    19 of 45
  • Got a beauty buff for secret santa? This konjac sponge is infused with red clay to deep cleanse, revitalise and refine dehydrated skin. Christmas Rudolph Konjac Sponge - £6.99 from Cult Beauty.
    20 of 45
  • White chocolate dreams come true with a confection of powdered sugar pastels, creamy nudes and a pop of black sugar to keep things sexy. White Chocolate Chip Eyeshadow Palette - £22 from Too Faced.
    21 of 45
  • Everyone knows Becca is the queen of highlight and this set will help even a makeup newbie get their glow on. Jet, Set, Glow Prep And Prime Kit - £20 from Becca at Space NK.
    22 of 45
  • Fan fave Baked Body Frosting and a lollipop inspired applicator to warm up your winter skin. All Over Glow Kit - £35 from Laura Geller.
    23 of 45
  • As the most hyped beauty brand of 2017 has finally made it to the UK, celebrate by investing in three of their most sought after products. Phase 1 Set - £35 fro Glossier.
    24 of 45
  • If you're yet to master the smokey eye then these eye crayons are your saviour. They build and blend like velvet and are perfect to add a little bit of wow-factor into your festive look. Holiday Caviar Stick Eye Colour Collection - £29 from Laura Mercier.
    25 of 45
  • You're going to want to spend the whole of Christmas in the bathtub if you find this in your stocking. Sweet Temptations Ambre Vanille Luxe Body Collection - £55 from Laura Mercier.
    26 of 45
  • Bumble's invisible oil primer is a fave in the MTV office and with good reason - it smooths and de-frizzes without weighing down hair, no matter how fine it is. Sp(oil)ed Silly Gift Set - £38 from Bumble and Bumble at Space NK.
    27 of 45
  • If you're keen to sleep like a baby over Christmas, this gorgeous lavender and camomile scented kit will give you the sweetest of dreams. Sleep Tight - £13 from This Works at Space NK.
    28 of 45
  • Four easy peasy eye makeup looks in a single, super classy looking palette. INSTANT EYE PALETTE - £60 from Charlotte Tilbury
    29 of 45
  • Scrub a dub dub to your heart's content with this insta-famous coffee based scrub that's good for skin and won't harm the environment like microbead based scrubs. Frank Body Original Scrub - £13 from Oliver Bonas.
    30 of 45
  • Avoid scary lip fillers and plump up those lips with a slightly more natural approach. Dreamkiss Plumping and Hydrating Lip Mask - £8.50 from StarSkin at LookFantastic.
    31 of 45
  • Will spraying these mini mists turn you into Zoella? Probably not but they're still cute af. Snowella All Four You Mini Mists - £16 from Zoella Beauty.
    32 of 45
  • Everyone's fave hairbrush has had a Disney makeover just in time for Santa's visit. Tangle Teezer Olaf Compact Styler - £13.50 from LookFantastic.
    33 of 45
  • If you're going to use heat tools on your hair, do yourself a favour and use professional ones that will be the kindest to your locks. The ghd Nocturne Collection Gift Set is all you could ever need and more - £199 from GHD at LookFantastic.
    34 of 45
  • You’ll never run short of festive beauty looks with the limited edition mini kit of MAC's most iconic lippies. Snow Ball Mini Lipsticks Kiit - £85 from MAC.
    35 of 45
  • You probably know them for their makeup brushes but Zoeva also do super pretty, pigmented eyeshadows. Go berry bright for christmas with the Opulence Eyeshadow Paletter - £18 from Zoeva at Cult Beauty.
    36 of 45
  • Whether you're looking to pull under the mistletoe or want some insta-glam for your festive spot laid on the sofa, these falsies will do it. Pop on nails in Baby Baby - £12 from Lime Crime at Urban Outfitters.
    37 of 45
  • Prepare to feel more posh than a French Fancy after rubbing these super luxe products into your hair and skin. Regenerating Gift Set - £65 from Christophe Robin at Space NK.
    38 of 45
  • As it's a new year, maybe it's also time to chuck out that foundation encrusted makeup bag in favour of a new one. Balloon Dog Makeup Bag - £14 from Skinnydip.
    39 of 45
  • A deluxe edition of the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara AND a planner to make all your pretty little plans for 2018? Must be the Pretty Little Planner - £34 from Too Faced.
    40 of 45
  • All the eating and drinking over the holidays can cause havoc with your skin. Do your pores a favour with the moisturizing moon mask - £18 from Glossier.
    41 of 45
  • Zoella and Tanya Burr are major fans of this brand and this kit is the perfect intro to the cult fave cleansing balm. Four Piece Starter Kit - £25 from Emma Hardie.
    42 of 45
  • Just think of the instagram oopportunities there'll be with this amazing silver mud mask. Oh, and how great your skin will look after too. Supermud mask - £42 from GlamGlow
    43 of 45
  • Oribe should probably be known as the holy grail of hair products as not only do they smell incredible, but they literally turn your frizzy flyaway barnet into that of a Hollywood starlet. We're ob-sessed. Dry Styling Set - £59 from Oribe.
    44 of 45
  • Bath time just got the most boujis update thanks to these three velvety bath oils enriched with alpine herbs and healing properties. They'll look well snazzy on your bathroom counter too. Bath oil collection - £18 from SUSANNE KAUFMANN at Space NK.
    45 of 45

Any favourite products in there? Let us know with a tweet to @MTVUK already.

44 Gifts Every Beauty Lover Needs In Their Stocking This Christmas

