6 Luxe Face Masks That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like A Celeb’s

You did it. You’ve very nearly survived the skincare horror story that is winter, and if you’re already planning your spring wardrobe, you’re going to want to get that wind chilled skin of yours looking fresh, fancy and ready to go too.

Granted you could go HAM and spend $$$ on a long list of products to sort out your pores - or you could just invest in one of these one stop face masks and let them do the hard work while you slob about in your PJs instead. Your choice.

If it’s a good ‘ol face mask you’re after, here’s one for every budget.

1. Moisturising Moon Mask, £18 from Glossier.com

If it’s extreme moisture you’re looking for, this mask does exactly what it sets out to. Granted, it might not be made of actual moon rocks but it’s full of soothing sweet almond, lemon to brighten and hyaluronic acid to get right in there to plump up skin cells for hydration that’s visible on the surface.

We like to sleep in it as by the time you wake up, chances are your skin will have sucked up all the goodies and left you with the most radiant of skin.

2. Luminizing Black Mask, £27.50 from Boscia at Boots.

There is very little in this life that is more satisfying than a peel off mask and if you’re a oily or combination skin kinda person, this mask by Boscia has your back. Cleverly infused with charcoal, it strips back excess oil and refines gunked-up pores, all while boosting radiance and evening out imperfections.

Plus you get to peel it off and relive the year 6 days of picking dried PVA glue off your hands after it’s done its work. FUN.

3. Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask, £77 from Fresh.

This mask is luxury incarnate – it goes on like velvet, smells like a dream and is a genuine lifesaver when it comes to sorting out tired skin. After using you will probably wonder if this isn’t actually some form of Hogwarts-approved potion, it’s that good at both packing skin with moisture and giving a firmer, glowing appearance.

Best of all, you just slap it on before bed and sleep in it, so when morning comes you will awake to look like Sleeping Beauty after a 100-year rest, even if the reality is more of a five hour cat nap interrupted by your neighbour snoring through the wall.

4. Cucumber Gel Mask, £41.60 from Peter Thomas Roth at LookFantastic.com.

If you’re face with seriously dried out skin thanks to a long winter of central heating, this truly gorgeous mask is here to save the day. It’s packed with all of the good stuff – chamomile, pineapple, orange, aloe vera and, of course, cucumber – which will soothe and re-hydrate so you’re left with supple, spring-ready skin.

Added bonus: it’s also a great one to take you into summer, as it’ll calm sun-weary skin just as well as your sad winter skin.

5. Clarifying Mask, £59 from Tata Harper at SpaceNK.

If spots are your biggest nemesis, it’s worth investing in a clarifying mask. This one from Tata Harper is the bee’s actual knees: it’s essentially a fancy enzymatic peel in a pot, so will both clear pores and target troublesome impurities, all the while evening out any red patches. There’s salicylic acid and AHA in there, and the mask has an exfoliating ingredient, so once you’ve soaked up the goodness you gently massage the mask with water to remove dead skin cells too.

Basically it smells like heaven and feels exceptionally fancy thanks to packaging that would look smart at the centre of any celeb #shelfie.

6. Celestial Black Diamon Eye Mask, £75 from 111Skin at SpaceNK.

Look, we’re not saying you should be doing one of these pricey little eye masks every day, but for a special occasion, they can do pretty amazing things. These are the only product we’ve ever used that actually did something to shift our eyebags, brightening that tender skin around the eye and smoothing out the lines that creep up when you’re tired AF. It’s all thanks to the vitamins, peptides, retinol and actual black diamond particles in the serum and they really do penetrate deep into skin to make a visible difference.

For the best effect, we’re told it’s worth sleeping in them, so if you really are in an SOS situation, these are a good little trick to have up your swishy spring sleeves.