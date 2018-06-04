Beauty

6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer

Let's go back to basics...

Saturday, June 23, 2018 - 18:46

If you haven't already noticed, dark denim is on its way out and so are loud prints. 'So what does that leave us with?!', we hear you shout. Well, we're looking back to where it all began, basically.

Primary colours are the new black (or something) as we head back to the future this summer draped in yellows, blues and reds, and the few bright colours they make together.

This doesn't just go for your clothes, either, as simply bold nails, eye shadow looks and lips are dominating the season - and we are utterly obsessed.

Look no further than our favourite Troye Sivan's incredible 'Bloom' music video for jaw-dropping looks built entirely out of the three primary colours. Ultimate inspo? We think so.

Not sure if you're on board? Look no further than our must-haves and see if you feel the same afterwards...

Brighten Up Your Denim

Vero Moda

Ditch the ordinary denim for a pop of colour this summer. For that late-night layer you need when the sun goes down but you're still out chilling in the park, pick up Vero Moda's Oversized Denim Jacket (£55.00) in this gorgeous yellow to stand out on the sly.

A Red Lip Is Never A Bad Thing

Red lip killa! 💋| #STUNNA Lip Paint | @desiperkins

Red lip killa! 💋| #STUNNA Lip Paint | @desiperkins

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on

Okay so this isn't exactly groundbreaking but we're always here for another excuse to buy a new red lip. The Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint (£19.00) absolutely nails it with the perfect bright, luscious red that vamps up a casual look or completes your night-time look. We're in love.

The Ultimate Festival Lewk

ASOS

Looking for that perfect festival outfit but not wanting to break the bank or go down the usual glitter, rainbow route? We've got you covered. The Elsie & Fred glitter mesh co-ord is a gorgeous blue two-piece that is just £77.00 all in and will have everyone looking.

MUA On A Budget

NYX Cosmetics

We are total suckers for a blue eye shadow look at the minute, but with NYX Cosmetics' BRIGHTS Ultimate Shadow Palette (only £16.00!!) you can play around with all of the essential summer colours. The blues are stunning, the yellow and orange are lush, and the pink tones would look incredible.

Sk8r Boi... But Make It Chic

VANS

It's fair to assume that everyone owns at least one pair of Vans in 2018 but these make them seem like a whole new shoe. The Old Skool Shoes in orange (£57.00) are beyond gorg, as Jonathan Van Ness might say, and we couldn't love them more. 

No Mellow, More Yellow

This bright Summer combo is our fave of the week 💛 ! Our babe #naflisa adds some gold metallic foils to accent the cuticles of this yellow set, cute right!? 🌼 #nafsocials

Ultraviolet may have been declared the colour of the year but we firmly believe that yellow is the colour of the summer. We've never seen nails so vibrant than this gel polish posted by Glasgow-based nail salon NAF!. Not close enough? Well, take it to your local nail guru and see what they can do.

Now, what are you waiting for? Spice up your summer!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Latest News

Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore at the premiere of &#039;Charlie&#039;s Angels: Full Throttle&#039; in 2003
8 Classic Movies With Bad-Ass Girl-Squads
Kim Kardashian Says She's Over Taking Selfies
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Promotional shot for Ariana Grande&#039;s fourth album &#039;Sweetener&#039; campaign
Ariana Grande Denies Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official
Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo - Music Video
Demi Lovato Bags Her 1st UK No.1 Single With Clean Bandit On 'Solo'
James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Little Mix
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Skepta & More!
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
Love Island's Sophie Gradon Spoke About The Effects Of Online Bullying In Final Interview
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Alex Cameron Photographed by Chris Rhodes
Get To Know: Alex Cameron
Kim Kardashian Returns To Paris For The First Time Since Robbery
Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Amelia Thirlwall and Perrie Louise Edwards of the British band Little Mix perform live on stage during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 24, 2017 in Berlin, Germany
Little Mix Are BACK With Cheat Codes On Brand New Summer Smash 'Only You'
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Sophie Kasaei&#039;s Geordie dog
Sophie Kasaei Proves Her Dog Is A Geordie At Heart
Demi Lovato Performing Live at WiLD 94.9 FM&#039;s Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Sober’ Is An Emotional Confession Of Her Breaking Her Sobriety After 6 Years
The outfits from Love Island
Here’s Where You Can Shop All Of This Week’s Love Island Outfits RN

More From Beauty

Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
Louisa Northcote showing off her natural beauty on Instagram
#FreeThePimple Is Trending On Instagram Calling Out Unrealistic Beauty Standards
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants
This YouTuber Transformed Into Squidward In The Only Make-Up Tutorial You’ll Ever Need
Chrissy Teigen Proves You Can Steam Your Vagina And Enjoy A Face Mask All At The Same Time
You Can Finally Buy These Cult Acne Patches In The UK
This Incredibles 2 Eyeshadow Look Is So Good People Are Calling It Fake
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
Best Celeb Beauty Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Best Celeb Hair And Beauty | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
7 Of The Best Summer Makeup Products For Anyone With Oily Skin
How To Fake Tan In Six Easy Steps

Trending Articles

Love Island’s Sophie Gradon Dies Aged 32 As Tributes Pour In
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
James Arthur - You Deserve Better - MTV Live Session
World Exclusive! James Arthur Stuns With Acoustic 'You Deserve Better' MTV Performance
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2018
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Romance Instagram Official
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Troye Sivan in the &#039;Bloom&#039; music video, 2018
6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer
Promotional shot for Ariana Grande&#039;s fourth album &#039;Sweetener&#039; campaign
Ariana Grande Denies Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter