6 Ways To Rock The Primary Colour Trend This Summer

If you haven't already noticed, dark denim is on its way out and so are loud prints. 'So what does that leave us with?!', we hear you shout. Well, we're looking back to where it all began, basically.

Primary colours are the new black (or something) as we head back to the future this summer draped in yellows, blues and reds, and the few bright colours they make together.

This doesn't just go for your clothes, either, as simply bold nails, eye shadow looks and lips are dominating the season - and we are utterly obsessed.

Look no further than our favourite Troye Sivan's incredible 'Bloom' music video for jaw-dropping looks built entirely out of the three primary colours. Ultimate inspo? We think so.

Not sure if you're on board? Look no further than our must-haves and see if you feel the same afterwards...

Brighten Up Your Denim

Ditch the ordinary denim for a pop of colour this summer. For that late-night layer you need when the sun goes down but you're still out chilling in the park, pick up Vero Moda's Oversized Denim Jacket (£55.00) in this gorgeous yellow to stand out on the sly.

A Red Lip Is Never A Bad Thing

Okay so this isn't exactly groundbreaking but we're always here for another excuse to buy a new red lip. The Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint (£19.00) absolutely nails it with the perfect bright, luscious red that vamps up a casual look or completes your night-time look. We're in love.

The Ultimate Festival Lewk

Looking for that perfect festival outfit but not wanting to break the bank or go down the usual glitter, rainbow route? We've got you covered. The Elsie & Fred glitter mesh co-ord is a gorgeous blue two-piece that is just £77.00 all in and will have everyone looking.

MUA On A Budget

We are total suckers for a blue eye shadow look at the minute, but with NYX Cosmetics' BRIGHTS Ultimate Shadow Palette (only £16.00!!) you can play around with all of the essential summer colours. The blues are stunning, the yellow and orange are lush, and the pink tones would look incredible.

Sk8r Boi... But Make It Chic

It's fair to assume that everyone owns at least one pair of Vans in 2018 but these make them seem like a whole new shoe. The Old Skool Shoes in orange (£57.00) are beyond gorg, as Jonathan Van Ness might say, and we couldn't love them more.

No Mellow, More Yellow

Ultraviolet may have been declared the colour of the year but we firmly believe that yellow is the colour of the summer. We've never seen nails so vibrant than this gel polish posted by Glasgow-based nail salon NAF!. Not close enough? Well, take it to your local nail guru and see what they can do.

Now, what are you waiting for? Spice up your summer!

Words: Ross McNeilage