Beauty

7 Of The Best Summer Makeup Products For Anyone With Oily Skin

Mattify, mattify, mattify.

Friday, June 15, 2018 - 12:46

If you’ve got oily skin, finding make-up that lasts and lasts can be a nightmare. But in summer, with all that humidity and extra sweat, finding the best make-up for oily skin can be even harder.

It’s a classic catch 22: you want to wear make-up so that your face doesn’t resemble a sweaty oil-rig but the more make-up you wear, the sweatier and oilier you look. And melty make-up in the sun is not a good look.

Watch clueless guys try to work out fake lashes for the first time below...

But you’re in luck – because we’ve tried and tested a load of beauty buys that promise to deliver in the heat and humidity to bring you an edit of the best.

Start with an SPF

It goes without saying really, but in summer you’re going to want to start with a decent SPF. But often, sun creams can wreak havoc on our skin, especially if our skin tends to be oily. We’ve found that Avene’s Cleanance High Protection SPF30 Cream, £16, is perfect for shinier complexions though. It’s non-comedogenic so it won’t clog up your pores and cause spots, and it even has a slight mattifying effect to keep that shine locked away.

Find the right foundation

In summer, it’s sometimes nice to not wear a heavy foundation. But if you can’t part with your favourite face base, try out Estee Lauder’s Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup, £33.50. It’s a lighter version of their classic Double Wear, so it won’t look cakey or claggy in the heat – but will still keep shine at bay. Winning.

#1 Powder

Every oily gal knows that powder is an absolute must for keeping that slick T-zone in check. But use the wrong one and your face can end up looking dull and grey come mid-day. IT Cosmetics’ Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder, £25, is unreal at drinking up the shine, without looking like you’re wearing a load of powder. Plus it blurs pores away in an instant. Double bonus.

Blotting babes

If you suffer from shine and haven’t tried out blotting papers then you haven’t lived pal. NYX Professional Makeup’s Matte Blotting Paper, £4, are amazing for keeping in your bag and literally just patting over your face if you’re feeling the shine come on. The good thing with blotting paper is that they don’t take off or disrupt your make-up – you just pat and go!

Lock-in your lashes

When you’ve got oily skin, the shine slick doesn’t just stay in your t-zone. Yep, oily cheeks and oily eyelids can cause your mascara to end up all over your face in the height of summer. Plus – there’s nothing worse than when no one tells you that you look like a panda. Anyway, swapping your normal mascara for a waterproof version like L’Oreal Paris Paradise Waterproof Mascara, £11.99 can quickly sort it out.

Wandering liner

The same goes for eyeliner as it does mascara. Anyone with a mega oily complexion will be well versed in the ‘where-the-hell-did-my-winged-liner-go’ panic when they look in the mirror. Our favourite waterproof liner with mega staying power has got to be Kat Von D’s Tattoo Liner, £16. It locks your liner in place for over 16 hours.

Finishing touches

Lock in your makeup with a mattifying setting spray like Barry M’s Flawless Mist & Fix Matte Makeup Setting Spray, £4.99. Not only will it combine shine and make your makeup stay in place for hours – it’ll double up as a cooling face mist in the summer heat! 

- Words by Chloe Burcham

