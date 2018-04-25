8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants

We’re addicted to Love Island for many reasons: Alex’s hopelessness in love (totally relate babes) Jack’s incredibly accurate impressions and Dani’s ridiculous one liners to name a few. But there’s one other, more surprising thing we can’t get enough of: the girl’s on-point holiday glam.

Yep, we’ll be the first to admit it – on holiday we look nothing like the Love Islanders do. There’s lashes, lip gloss and contour a-plenty. And whilst we doubt we’ll be wearing a full face of makeup on holiday anytime soon – it’s always nice to have a bit of glam-spiration, innit?

Watch guys try on fake lashes, and well, it's hilarious >>>

So if you’re loving Meghan’s bold lipsticks and Rosie’s mega lashes as much as we are – here’s 8 products you need to get their look.

Meghan’s mega-watt lip

There’s nothing better than a stand-out lip on holiday, and Meghan’s been killing it with her bright and bold lipstick choices. Want to get the look?

We’re obsessed with the new Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipsticks, £22 right now. They’re easy to apply, super pigmented and last all day long – even in the Mallorca heat!

Zara’s XXL locks

If you weren’t born with Rapunzel genes like new-girl Zara’s, fake the length and volume with Easilocks hair extensions.

Available in clip-ins and tapes, they’re super easy to put in and look so natural, no one would know you’re wearing extensions. They’re so good, Charlotte Crosby’s even got her own range.

Georgia’s smokey eye

Trying out a smokey-eye on holiday is a pretty bold move, but Georgia’s our example of exactly how to do it right.

Start with an eyeshadow primer to lock everything in place - we like Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potion, £17.50.

Huda Beauty’s Smokey Obsessions Palette, £25 is the perfect warm-toned palette for summer nights.

Rosie’s super-long lashes

The Love Island girls love their lashes, and they’re making us want to wear them again too!

Eylure’s Volume False Lashes, £5.39 are the perfect strip lashes for mega-volume and they won’t break the bank either.

Hayley’s liner and gloss combo

Alright so Hayley’s lip liner and gloss combo is majorly Pamela Anderson circa 2002, but we won’t lie – we’re actually loving it.

Opt for a brown-toned liner like NYX’s Suede Matte Lip Liner in Cape Town, £4 before layering on tonnes of peachy-pink gloss. We love Huda Beauty’s Lip Strobe in Angelic, £17.

Samira’s sleek liner

Samira might not have found her man just yet, but her eyeliner flick is goals.

For a killer wing that won’t smudge or smear in the holiday heat, go for a waterproof option like Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, £14.50.

- Words by Chloe Burcham.