8 Ways To Give Yourself Glowing Summer Celeb Skin

Now that summer is finally here it's about time we gave our skin the tlc it deserves, what with having just gone through quite the dramatic winter season.

So we've rounded up some of the best products to make sure your skin is living her best life, as well as a few which will help you at least fake it if you don't happen to have a four week holiday to the Maldives on the horizon.

But first, check out these guys trying to wear fake eyelashes for the first time...

From cult brands such as The Ordinary to a few newbies, we think this lot should do the trick when it comes to making sure your summer is glowy af.

Drink loads of water...

Ok so first things first – for tip top skin that glows like a celebs you need to be drinking LOADS of water. We know it sounds boring, but it works! Making sure you’re getting a whole lotta hydration will make sure all the toxins are flushed out of your body and your skin can glow through.

Exfoliate...

To achieve a real radiance-from-within, using an acid-based exfoliant can really boost your glow. The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid Toning Solution, £6.80 features glycolic acid (an alpha hydroxyl acid) that gently exfoliates to clarify and refine the texture of your skin.

Plus, it’s got added aloe vera to soothe – so you don’t have to worry about sensitivity, either. Sweep over skin with a cotton pad after cleansing, and you’ll notice a difference in just one week.

Invest in a vitamin C...

Vitamin C is one of the best glow-enhancing ingredients out there – but it can be tricky to find an affordable option that really delivers. Lixir Vitamin C Paste, £32 uses vitamin C in its acid form, L Ascorbic Acid 10%, so you get a really effective vibrant glow.

Use on the days you’re not exfoliating, and apply after cleansing before washing it off. After just one use your skin will be left with a luminous A-list worthy radiance. Lixir Vitamin C Paste, £32.

Give youself a facial massage...

Sounds like a faff right? Wrong! Facial massage is so worth your time if you really want skin that glows. Use your nightly moisturiser, serum or oil and really work it into the skin in upwards, sweeping motions. Don’t be scared to apply pressure – the muscles in your face need working out just like the muscles in your bod.

A daily facial massage can tone, lift and firm skin – so it’s definitely not one to skip out on.

Take time for masks...

Ever since Kim Kardashian posted about the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, £42 on her instagram, we’ve had it at the top of our to-buy beauty lists. It’s packed with hydrating, vegan ingredients that nourish and feed your skin, leaving your complexion ultra-dewy and plum. Plus – it’s just SO pretty.

Try a supplement...

Feeding your skin starts from within, and there are some amazing supplements out there to really boost your inner glow. We love SuperElixir’s Alkalising Greens, £36, created by none other than Elle Macpherson. It’s a supercharged daily green supplement that works to lower acidity levels in your system for a stronger immunity, brighter skin and reduced inflammation.

Mix up a few scoops every morning with water and you’ll see a difference in your skin, hair, health and energy-levels in just a couple of weeks. Plus, it’s free from any synthetic ingredients or animal bi-products so you can be safe in the knowledge that it’s all green goodness.

Tan the safe way...

A bit of a bronze boost makes everyone feel better, but because we’re all about faking it, you need to find the perfect tan for you. Enter Isle Of Paradise Tanning Drops, £19.95 Created by Jules Von Hep aka the celeb tanner extraordinaire, you add a couple of drops to your moisturiser, depending on how dark you want to go.

And glow...

Give yourself a final spritz with Iconic London’s Prep Set Glow, £18.50. It can be used over makeup, on your bod or alone and contains light-reflecting particles to leave your skin with a subtle shine and shimmer as if you’ve just stepped out into the sun.

It’s also super hydrating, 100% vegan and is packed with antioxidants. Now’s your time to shine… ready, set, glow!

Words: Chloe Burcham