The Worst Beauty Hacks Of All Time Ever

Unless you want damaged skin and dry af hair...

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 11:58

Every week the internet is floody with *new* beauty hacks that vloggers and Instagram influencers alike reckon are the next big thing to get batter hair or teeth or skin or makeup. But these people aren’t actually doctors or dermatologists, so why are we trusting them with our bodies?

You might be willing to try any and every thing your fave beauty guru tells you about, but if it’s one of these then stay far, far away...

1. Toothpaste on acne

Over drying your spots with something that’s not specifically designed to soothe them, like toothpaste, is not a good idea. It can lead to further inflammation, redness and scarring.

2. Using deodorant as primer

We’ve all heard the rumours about deodorant keeping your makeup stay put, but it actually leaves your skin feeling super dried out and irritated. Stick to the actual primers bbz.

3. Baking soda on your locks

STOP THIS. It’s literally just drying out your hair and will cause permanent damage. You need oil for healthy hair so stick to the proper products.

4. Brightening your skin with lemon juice

Lemons are super acidic, as you well know, so they can actually burn sensitive skin. It also leaves all skin types more sensitive to UV rays putting you at risk for pigmentation and all those nasty skin damage things.

5. Using cinnamon in your face mask

Vloggers may have been urging you to do this but the spice can actually burn your skin and generate heat, leaving it really uncomfortable. We’ll keep it for our chai lattes, thanks.

6. Using hairspray to set your face

Since hairspray is packed with alcohol and booze isn’t great for your skin, this is actually a terrible idea. It’s also super sticky, which will lead to clogged pores and no one wants that.

7. Vaseline on your eyelashes

Rumour has it that putting the jelly on your peepers is supposed to leave your lashes looking long and full. But it is actually better at clogging pores around your lids, giving you and eye infection and just getting in your peepers and leaving your vision well blurry.

8. Removing nose blackheads with floss

It might feel like it’s ridding your skin of blackheads but it’s also a sure fire way to give your skin purpura, which is a patch of small bleeding blood vessels. Nah mate.

9. Tumeric and papaya face masks to get rid of facial hair

According to a study published in The Indian Journal of Dermatology, which looked at the use of turmeric for excessive hair growth in women, there was no apparent effect found during the tests. Plus papaya is actually good for your hair so this mask isn’t technically bad for you, but it is a waste of time.

And now, the best celeb beauty hacks that you defo should try...

