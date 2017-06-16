Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge
Welcome to the stage...Alexis Bowen!
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 13:05
Just when you thought that Love Island's Alex Bowen couldn't get any fitter, along came his drag alter ego, Alexis Bowen, brought to you with a little help from girlfriend and beauty wizard Olivia Buckland.
Yep, the lovebirds dropped into MTV this week and to celebrate, it only seemed right to let Olivia loose with the contouring kit to give Alex a little bit of a makeover.
Curious? Then check out just how much Alex was loving the purple lippy as he and Olivia take the Girlfriend Does My Makeup challenge...
Aaaand then comes the realisation that Alex looks better in makeup than we ever will. Agreed? Then drop us a tweet to @MTVUK already.
