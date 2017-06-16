Beauty

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Welcome to the stage...Alexis Bowen!

Linds Foley
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 13:05

Just when you thought that Love Island's Alex Bowen couldn't get any fitter, along came his drag alter ego, Alexis Bowen, brought to you with a little help from girlfriend and beauty wizard Olivia Buckland.

Yep, the lovebirds dropped into MTV this week and to celebrate, it only seemed right to let Olivia loose with the contouring kit to give Alex a little bit of a makeover. 

Curious? Then check out just how much Alex was loving the purple lippy as he and Olivia take the Girlfriend Does My Makeup challenge...

Aaaand then comes the realisation that Alex looks better in makeup than we ever will. Agreed? Then drop us a tweet to @MTVUK already.

Latest News

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

Ansel Elgort Did Some Truly Spectacular Singing And Dancing On The Late Late Show

Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Miley Cyrus Explains Her Decision To Quit Smoking Weed

Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

Lorde Admits To Being The Mastermind Behind That Onion Rings Instagram Account

Horoscopes | June 13th - June 19th 2017

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg Are Back For Daddy’s Home 2 Trailer

Love Island 2017: TWO New Potential Couples Get close And Tyne-Lexy FINALLY Gets A Date With New Lad Mike

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Reveals The Last Time She Felt Proud And It Involves Revenge Sex – EXCLUSIVE

Miley Cyrus Just Pulled The Ultimate Hannah Montana Move

Royal Blood Won't Be Jumping On the Collab Bandwagon...Yet

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are On The Ultimate Couples Holiday

Null Stern Hotel Appenzellerland

This Hotel in the Swiss Alps Literally Has No Walls Or Roof

More From Beauty

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Tanning GIF

This New Drug Will Give You A Natural Suntan Without Ever Going Outside

There's A Srsly Creative Way To Free The Nipple On Instagram Thanks To Nail Art

Kim Kardashian Is Launching her Own Makeup Line

Kylie Jenner Just Announced Her Summer Vacation Collection And It Looks Unreal

10 Of The Best Celebrity Makeup Tutorials By The Actual Celebs Themselves

People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower

Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury

Style

How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass

Style

Storybook Cosmetics Are Launching A Mean Girls Palette And It Sounds Perfect

Style

Kylie Jenner Smoulders In Her Undies For Her Latest Super Hot Lip Kit Shoot

Style

Prepare To Be Obsessed With The Way Charlotte Crosby Does Her Contouring

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

You'll NEVER Guess Which Geordie Lass Ex On The Beach Hunk Max Morley Fancied Before He Dated Charlotte Crosby – EXCLUSIVE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE