Arm Spanx Exist And We're Feeling A Little Conflicted About The Concept

Bonus points for an extra layer in Winter, though?

Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 17:17

Anyone who deliberately avoids clothes with sleeveless designs will be intrigued to hear that Spanx have designed a product set to change ~everyone's~ shopping experience. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The product has been imaginately coined The Arm Tight, and it basically looks like a tighter, more restrictive version of a regular old underlayer. But we're assuming it's going to be a little bit pricier judging by Spanx's usual pricing system.  

Spanx

It might seem like a bit of a weird call, but the company have revealed that they've only launched the product due to "overwhelming consumer demand'" which means a lot of people out there will be wearing these things in no time. 

The press-release for the three-quarter length product adds that it offers the "perfect style solution for transitional weather, or simply acts as a cover up for those who typically shy away from sleeveless shape."

Even better, the product comes stocked in wide variety of colours, including black (obviously), yellow, pink, and blue. 

Spanx

There's no need to go rushing out to the store just yet, as the item is set to land at House Of Fraser on October 1st. 

Reckon this is a bit of a weird call or are you totally on board with the concept of arm tights?

Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

Arm Spanx Exist And We're Feeling A Little Conflicted About The Concept

Arm Spanx Exist And We're Feeling A Little Conflicted About The Concept

Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie

