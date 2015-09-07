12 Nail Art Looks To Inject Some Colour Into Your All Black Winter Wardrobe
Anyone for a sneaky bit of sparkle...?
Winter is upon us, but that doesn’t mean our nails have to reflect the weather, does it?
Check out a load of nail art looks to jazz up your all black winter wardrobe below.
1. Minimalist white with black dots via @shoreditchnails
Ideal for scandi-cool girls, this minimalist mani is easy to recreate – but still looks super professional
2. Matchy-matchy marble via @drybylondon
Like the perfect instagram flat-lay, marble on your mani will gather all the likes
3. Clueless-esque Plaid via @essiepolish
Embrace your inner 90s Cher with a plaid pattern. Use a fine eyeliner brush to create super skinny lines.
4. Seeing stars via @nailsbymh
We’re obsessed with these gorge gold stars – but they look TRICKY. Make things easier by applying glitter stars to your polish when it’s still tacky, and seal them in with a top coat
5. Unicorn mani via @cottonconey
Ok so this unicorn mani is UNREAL. Unless you’ve got a degree in fine art, we reckon it’s best to call in professional help before attempting this one.
6. Nude nails with cute eye detail via @shoreditchnails
Super simple but hella cute – we’re loving the accent eye nail art by Shoreditch Nails.
7. Constellation nails via @drybylondon
More galaxy-themed manis giving us major nail envy
8. Baby blue negative space cuticles via @auwki
This baby blue mani will brighten up any rainy day
9. Barbie Quartz via @wahnails?
For girly girls, this Barbie Quartz mani is all kinds of dreamy. Marble mani, check... Gold foil, check… Hella shine, CHECK.
10. Negative space petals via @deborahlippmann for creatures of comfort
Spotted backstage at NYFW, the negative space petals created for Creatures Of Comfort are major mani goals.
11. Tiffany spots via @nailsbymh
Simple, but effective – these teeny-tiny glitter dots are perfect for the party season
12. Pink palm trees via @nailsinc
Because no matter what the weather’s like outside, it can always be summer on your mani…