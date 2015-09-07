12 Nail Art Looks To Inject Some Colour Into Your All Black Winter Wardrobe

Winter is upon us, but that doesn’t mean our nails have to reflect the weather, does it?

Check out a load of nail art looks to jazz up your all black winter wardrobe below.

1. Minimalist white with black dots via @shoreditchnails

Ideal for scandi-cool girls, this minimalist mani is easy to recreate – but still looks super professional

2. Matchy-matchy marble via @drybylondon

Like the perfect instagram flat-lay, marble on your mani will gather all the likes

3. Clueless-esque Plaid via @essiepolish

Embrace your inner 90s Cher with a plaid pattern. Use a fine eyeliner brush to create super skinny lines.

4. Seeing stars via @nailsbymh

We’re obsessed with these gorge gold stars – but they look TRICKY. Make things easier by applying glitter stars to your polish when it’s still tacky, and seal them in with a top coat

5. Unicorn mani via @cottonconey

Ok so this unicorn mani is UNREAL. Unless you’ve got a degree in fine art, we reckon it’s best to call in professional help before attempting this one.

6. Nude nails with cute eye detail via @shoreditchnails

Super simple but hella cute – we’re loving the accent eye nail art by Shoreditch Nails.

7. Constellation nails via @drybylondon

More galaxy-themed manis giving us major nail envy

8. Baby blue negative space cuticles via @auwki

This baby blue mani will brighten up any rainy day

9. Barbie Quartz via @wahnails

For girly girls, this Barbie Quartz mani is all kinds of dreamy. Marble mani, check... Gold foil, check… Hella shine, CHECK.

10. Negative space petals via @deborahlippmann for creatures of comfort

Spotted backstage at NYFW, the negative space petals created for Creatures Of Comfort are major mani goals.

11. Tiffany spots via @nailsbymh

Simple, but effective – these teeny-tiny glitter dots are perfect for the party season

12. Pink palm trees via @nailsinc

Because no matter what the weather’s like outside, it can always be summer on your mani…