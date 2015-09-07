Beauty

12 Nail Art Looks To Inject Some Colour Into Your All Black Winter Wardrobe

Anyone for a sneaky bit of sparkle...?

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 12:29

Winter is upon us, but that doesn’t mean our nails have to reflect the weather, does it?

Check out a load of nail art looks to jazz up your all black winter wardrobe below.

1. Minimalist white with black dots via @shoreditchnails

White with black dots by Rach. Happy Monday all! #shoreditchnails

White with black dots by Rach. Happy Monday all! #shoreditchnails

A post shared by shoreditch nails (@shoreditchnails) on

Ideal for scandi-cool girls, this minimalist mani is easy to recreate – but still looks super professional

2. Matchy-matchy marble via @drybylondon

Matching our table top #marble #nailart by Rosi @drybylondon using @cndworld

Matching our table top #marble #nailart by Rosi @drybylondon using @cndworld

A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon) on

Like the perfect instagram flat-lay, marble on your mani will gather all the likes

3. Clueless-esque Plaid via @essiepolish

essie global lead educator @ritaremark channeled her inner nineties girl attitude when she created this #essiefall2017 uniform plaid #nailart. we're obsessed! #essielove

Embrace your inner 90s Cher with a plaid pattern. Use a fine eyeliner brush to create super skinny lines.

4. Seeing stars via @nailsbymh 

⭐️Seeing stars with @maddiedemaine1 @treatwell_uk ⭐️ #nails #nailart #treatwell #christmasnails #festive #notd #christmas #manicure #starnails #stars

We’re obsessed with these gorge gold stars – but they look TRICKY. Make things easier by applying glitter stars to your polish when it’s still tacky, and seal them in with a top coat

5. Unicorn mani via @cottonconey 

For a Halloween look that's more sparkle than spooky: The Sparkle Like A Unicorn duo 🦄✨ Just landed @asos 😱 📸 @cottonconey #halloween #sparklelikeaunicorn #halloweenweekend #nailart #theinceffect

Ok so this unicorn mani is UNREAL. Unless you’ve got a degree in fine art, we reckon it’s best to call in professional help before attempting this one. 

6. Nude nails with cute eye detail via @shoreditchnails

👁 by Hayley. Hope everyone had a relaxing Sunday! #shoreditchnails

👁 by Hayley. Hope everyone had a relaxing Sunday! #shoreditchnails

A post shared by shoreditch nails (@shoreditchnails) on

Super simple but hella cute – we’re loving the accent eye nail art by Shoreditch Nails.

7. Constellation nails via @drybylondon

The Constellation by Alex Steinherr for DryBy This is one of our favourite looks in the new collection, soft, feminine and natural. Inspired by the 💫Emoji. One of my favourite speeches said: ‘the Sky is lit up by million little stars not just one. I treasure my collaborators.’ Through this design we send all our love to our mentors, collaborators, team and supporters. You know who you are and you mean the world. ❤️ Nail Artist: Rosi at @drybylondon Colours: 1 layer Beau 1 layer Negligee @cndworld, Design freehand with foils and Safety Pin #team #teamwork #mentor #collaboration

More galaxy-themed manis giving us major nail envy

8. Baby blue negative space cuticles via @auwki

Creekside dreams... whoever will be dreaming of this beautiful mani till their next Salon appointment, please stand up! 🙋🏼🙋🏽🙋🏻 @auwki does it again! 😉

This baby blue mani will brighten up any rainy day

9. Barbie Quartz via @wahnails

BARBIE QUARTZ 🌸💎✨ by Wah girl @anouskaanastasia 🌸💎✨ on @zarazoffany's natural nails! #nailgoals 💅🏼 to book in follow the link in the bio
?

For girly girls, this Barbie Quartz mani is all kinds of dreamy. Marble mani, check... Gold foil, check… Hella shine, CHECK.

10. Negative space petals via @deborahlippmann for creatures of comfort

The #NailLook @creaturesofcomfort 💅🏻 Blue Orchid and Laughin To The Bank petal shapes 🌷@aliciatnails #deborahlippmann #nyfw #ss18 #DLNYFW

Spotted backstage at NYFW, the negative space petals created for Creatures Of Comfort are major mani goals. 

11. Tiffany spots via @nailsbymh 

Tiffany glitter polka nails for @sophiespencer42 using @gelish_official @nailharmonyuk ✨💅🏼💟 #nails #nailart #manicure #gelnails #gels #gelmanicure #tiffany #tiffanyblue #notd #beauty #turquoise #glitter #polkadot #polkadotnails #sparkle #sparkles #naildesign

Simple, but effective – these teeny-tiny glitter dots are perfect for the party season

12. Pink palm trees via @nailsinc 

Perfect palms using Rainbow Riot nail polish in Pink Rave 💕🌴 #theinceffect . Tap the link in our bio to shop 👆 . #manimonday #bankholiday #nailart #rainbowriot #nailsinc #imarninails #nailsdid

Because no matter what the weather’s like outside, it can always be summer on your mani…

