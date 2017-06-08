Beauty

Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury

Naturally they're calling it GlastonBrow.

Linds Foley
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 14:29

If the thought of a week spent living out of a tent in a soggy field is putting a bit of a dampener on your excitement for Glastonbury this summer, then help is at hand.

Enter Benefit Cosmetics, who have come up with a cunning plan to launch a drive-thru for festival goers that will offer eyebrow maintenance to get you throught the entire weekend en route to the festival.

Benefit
Located on the main road to Glastonbury, the set-up is a proper drive-thru situation that's naturally been glammed up using Benefit's pink colour scheme. 

All you need to do is pull up to the window and their beauty gurus will deliver you a few freebies. There'll be a DJ to get you in the party mood and you can even stop in for a brow wax if you want. 

Benefit
“Brows have the power to give you an instant eye lift and can totally transform your look," Benefit’s head makeup artist and brow expert, Lisa Potter-Dixon explains. "It doesn’t matter if you’ve had years of over-plucking or are struggling with unruly and thick brows, our team can magically transform them into beautifully groomed arches.

"We’re taking our signature technique and beloved brow experts to Somerset for all festival-goers to rock a statement brow to match their feathers and glitter – it’ll be sure to get them into the festival spirit!” 

Benefit
Sounds pretty good, right? You'll find the GlastonBrow pit-stop on the A37 Fosse Way at Lydford On Fosse, Somerset TA11 7BX. It opens on Wednesday 21st of June and will be open through until Thursday 22nd June.

HURRAH for strong brow game everywhere.

Now check out the celeb eyebrow transformations that prove there's hope for us all...

