Beauty

Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2018

Warning: You're going to want to spend an obscene amount of money on a calendar after reading this. Sorry.

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 12:42

Don’t panic, but it’s that time of year again when all of your fave brands bring out a beauty advent calendar that you immediately decide is an essential purchase even if you technically don’t *need* one. We forgot how stressful this was, tbh.

From Liberty London’s gold standard calendar that we’ve only ever dreamt of purchasing, to the more affordable but equally as dreamy Asos option, we’d quite happily spend all of December opening tiny doors and smothering ourselves in fancy moisturiser.

So go ahead and choose one to satisfy that craving, because it's really the right thing to do.

Feel Unique - £75

Ciaté, Sol de Janeiro and Sleek are all included in the Feel Unique advent calendar this year, and we're struggling to think of a reason not to buy it, tbh. At £75 it's one of the more slightly affordable options, or at least that's what we're telling ourselves.

Available now.

Jo Malone - £300

The crème de la crème of advent calendars, the Jo Malone one will make your usual Cadbury’s effort weep and probably give it serious anxiety all at the same time. 

Available at Harrods from 1 October, nationwide 1 November.

Liberty - £195

If it’s complete and utter luxury you’re after then there’s really nothing quite like the Liberty London masterpiece to fulfill that need. Byredo, Diptyque and Lixirskin are all in the line-up, so yes we’re sold.

Available: 24 October.

The Body Shop - £45 - £99

The Body Shop has gone all out this year and created three different advent calendars to choose from, including a vegan one, all at different price points.

Available now. 

John Lewis - £165

John Lewis has gone all in on their 2018 calendar, with Laura Mercier, Charlotte Tilbury and Elemis all featuring in the lineup. It’d be rude not to consider investing, right?

Available now.

Bare Minerals - £79

If eyeshadow is your no.1 beauty product then you really should purchase this calendar immediately, just look at all of the pretty colours!

Available now.

ASOS Face + Body - £55

One of the best calendars when it comes to value for money, ASOS are always guaranteed to bring you the best brands and must-have products in the run-up to Christmas.

Available now.

