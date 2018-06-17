Best Celeb Beauty Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Lili Reinhart, Cami Mendes, Alisha Boe, Manny MUA and more.
So you've already seen who wore what to hit the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 red carpet, but can we also take a moment to talk about just how babein' the hair and beauty looks were too?
We're talking bedazzled face art (Keiynan Lonsdale), a whole load of summer ponytail inspo (Alison Brie, Tiffany Haddish) and so much pink eyeshadow (Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Tessa Thompson).
Hit play on the video below to see the nominations and categories for the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018...
What are you waiting for? Check it all out plus Lili Reinhart, Cami Mendes, Katherine Langford, Kim Kardashian and loads more below...
Best Celeb Hair And Beauty | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018
-
Getty1 of 20
-
Getty2 of 20
-
Getty3 of 20
-
Getty4 of 20
-
Getty5 of 20
-
Getty6 of 20
-
Getty7 of 20
-
Getty8 of 20
-
Getty9 of 20
-
Getty10 of 20
-
Getty11 of 20
-
Getty12 of 20
-
Getty13 of 20
-
Getty14 of 20
-
Getty15 of 20
-
Getty16 of 20
-
Getty17 of 20
-
Getty18 of 20
-
Getty19 of 20
-
Getty20 of 20
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air in the USA on Monday 18 June 2018 at 9pm ET/PT