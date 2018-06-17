Beauty

Best Celeb Beauty Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Lili Reinhart, Cami Mendes, Alisha Boe, Manny MUA and more.

Linds Foley
Sunday, June 17, 2018 - 12:24

So you've already seen who wore what to hit the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 red carpet, but can we also take a moment to talk about just how babein' the hair and beauty looks were too?

We're talking bedazzled face art (Keiynan Lonsdale), a whole load of summer ponytail inspo (Alison Brie, Tiffany Haddish) and so much pink eyeshadow (Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Tessa Thompson).

Hit play on the video below to see the nominations and categories for the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018...

What are you waiting for? Check it all out plus Lili Reinhart, Cami Mendes, Katherine Langford, Kim Kardashian and loads more below...

Best Celeb Hair And Beauty | MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018

  • Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan proving that matching your red eye makeup to your dress is a smoking hot trend.
    Getty
    1 of 20
  • Winged eyeliner as sharp as Cheryl Blossom's tongue for Madelaine Petsch.
    Getty
    2 of 20
  • Contour and highlight goals from Zendaya.
    Getty
    3 of 20
  • So much brow inspo from Chloe and Halle's flawless arches.
    Getty
    4 of 20
  • Loving the glossy nude lip and ballerina bun from Liza Koshy.
    Getty
    5 of 20
  • The softest loose updo is given a bit of edge with a slick of fiery under eyeliner from Ajiona Alexus.
    Getty
    6 of 20
  • Ultimate vampiness being served by Katherine Langford's smokey eyes and pinkish lip.
    Getty
    7 of 20
  • A fittingly 80s topknot from Glow star Alison Brie.
    Getty
    8 of 20
  • Flawless skin with just a hint of pink (or should it be pynk?) on Tessa Thompson's eyes.
    Getty
    9 of 20
  • Makeup perfection as always from Manny MUA.
    Getty
    10 of 20
  • The most major Goldilocks ponytail from hostess Tiffany Haddish.
    Getty
    11 of 20
  • Keeping it pared back, Lili Reinhart is working peachy summer skin, boy brows and loose beachy waves.
    Getty
    12 of 20
  • The most gloriously OTT look from Keiynan Lonsdale (heads up, we're stealing this for festival season)
    Getty
    13 of 20
  • Stranger Things' Sadie Sink working the most gorgeous beachy waves and a touch of blush on the cheek.
    Getty
    14 of 20
  • A little sparkle at the inner corner of Tommy Dorfman's eyes to make them pop.
    Getty
    15 of 20
  • Perfect winged eyeliner and old school smokey eyes for Cami Mendes.
    Getty
    16 of 20
  • Glossy locks Harry Styles would be jealous of from King Princess.
    Getty
    17 of 20
  • A pop of metallic blue eyeshadow for Yara Shahidi.
    Getty
    18 of 20
  • Kim Kardashian showing off that flawless skin no doubt enhance by KKW Beauty.
    Getty
    19 of 20
  • A ponytail worthy of a 1st place rosette for Halsey.
    Getty
    20 of 20

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air in the USA on Monday 18 June 2018 at 9pm ET/PT

