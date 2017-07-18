The Best No Sweat Makeup For Summer

For some godforsaken reason, we're currently experiencing what can only be described as the heatwave from hell. Warm, sunny afternoons might sound nice on paper, but in reality us Brits just aren’t cut out for anything hotter than grey clouds.

With zero air con anywhere, no summer clothes in our wardrobes and no actual sunshine to make the temperature worthwhile, we’re wondering what we actually did to deserve this.

But have no fear, because while train journeys, office days and naked sleeping might be leaving you a sweaty mess by the end of the day, your makeup can still be slaying through the heat.

Don’t worry about your sodden shirts, damp pits and chafing nooks and crannies that you didn’t even know existed, because these are the best no sweat makeup bits that will save you in the summer.

1. A good ol' primer you can trust

Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water, £22.00

When you're trying to stop makeup from literally dripping down your face like a slip and side, primer is everything. But on the flip side, you also don't want to be layering up products that'll feel heavy in the heat.

Compromise with Smashbox's genius primer water, which not only preps your skin to hold makeup with a super light formula, but also hydrates and refreshes when you're feeling gross too.

2. Finish things up with a setting spray

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, £23.50

We'll take all the help we can get with keeping things in place at this time of year, so lock your makeup exactly where you want it with Urban Decay's cult fave All Nighter Setting Spray.

It REALLY makes a difference and we promise it's worth investing in. It cleverly lowers the temperature of your makeup, and keeps things looking gorgeous for up to 16 hours.

3. Powder is your summer BFF

Rimmel Stay Matte Powder, £3.99

It might be a simple step, but never underestimate the power of a good powder. Powder can be the one, glorious thing that takes you from human greaseball to perfectly dewy dream.

Rimmel's Stay Matte Powder is an oldie but a goodie. A fave amongst even the most extra of beauty gurus, this bargain will keep you shine and sweat free without the cake-face effect.

4. Banish oily eyelids even when it's hot as balls

NYX Proof It Eyeshadow Primer, £6.00

You're probs already clued up on face primer, but did you know that your eyeshadow can have a helping hand too? Whether you're feeling emosh, stuck in a summer storm or just a sweaty kinda person, this stuff has got you covered.

NYX Proof It Eyeshadow Primer makes anything applied on top completely waterproof, but also stops your eyeshadow from creasing or smudging. YAS.

5. Even your eyeliner flick can still be fleeky

Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, £16.00

The thought of rocking your classic cat eye on a super hot day is the stuff of nightmares - particularly if you're a hooded eye kinda gal/guy. The printing, oh god the printing.

But luckily, Kat Von D's tattoo liner is here to save the day. It's the ultimate long lasting, waterproof formula which we guarantee WILL. NOT. BUDGE.

6. Smudge-free brows that won't wipe off

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dip Brow Pomade, £15.00

Immaculate, drawn on brows and sweaty summer activities don't necessarily go hand in hand, but ABH's famous Brow Pomade will solve all of your eyebrow-related woes when the temperature soars.

Dive into the pool, sweat on the sunbed, head out in the unrealiable UK weather - live your best, smudge-free life with this stuff.

7. Nail the summer-ready smokey eyes

Urban Decay Glide On Eye Pencil, £13.95

A smokey eye is always a good idea, but when smokey turns to smudgey, you can end up with eyeliner on your eyelids, your cheekbones, your nose and your chin.

This creamy pencil will glide on in application, but stay put throughout gross commutes, an evening run or even a late night viewing of The Notebook.

8. The liquid lipstick that won't let you down

Jeffree Star Liquid Lipstick, £16.00

Whether you're smooching your way through summer with a holiday romance, or just getting intimate with a load of barbeque food, liquid lipstick is the best formula to go for.

Completely sweatproof and super long lasting, Jeffree Star's rainbow of opaque shades are going nowhere once applied.

9. Say bye to panda eyes with waterproof mascara

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara, £19.00

If you're on the hunt for the a reliable mascara that's also gonna deliver on the lash-boosting side of things, Too Faced's Better Than Sex offers the waterproof version of your dreams.

When faced with super sweaty weather, an intense exercise session or an emotional cryfest, it'll still leave you with long, fluttery, thick and black lashes with no smudging in sight.

10. Check out clay-infused foundation formulas

Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation, £35.00

Clay is basically nature's very own blotting sheets, balancing oil and eliminating shine without drying up your skin, so apply a thin application - any pigment that isn't touching your skin will melt off quickly.

This long-wearing, clay-infused foundation will give you a satin-matte coverage with a lightweight texture that won't feel heavy in the heat.

11. Hide your dark circles even in the heat

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer, £22.50

When it's this hot, no one's sleeping well. Nights of tossing and turning, flipping the pillow over and wondering whether you'll ever be comfortable again means that the eye bags are REAL.

This waterproof formula is highly pigmented and opaque, but somehow it really does stay put while remaining hydrating and comfortable to wear.

12. Eyeshadow that actually stays where you want it to

Maybelline Colour Tattoo 24 Hour Eyeshadow, £5.99

A long time fave of beauty bloggers, the Colour Tattoo Eyeshadows have been praised for their super long-lasting formula that won't budge in any kinda summer conditions.

Swim in it, sweat in it or party all night in it - you can still rely on the same super pigmented pop of colour that won't fade or smudge in the slightest. AWOO.

Words by Lucy Wood

