Camila Cabello Launches A Havana Inspired Make-Up Collection With L’Oreal Paris

Camila Cabello has answered everyone’s prayers by giving us all a chance to replicate her dewy skin with a series of make-up products designed in collaboration with L’Oreal Paris.

The singer has dreamed up a fourteen-piece collection named Havana - inspired by the Cuban city she was born in and the song that has literally been unavoidable for the past year.

The range features items in the cost bracket of $10 to $15, including two shades of Havana Sun-Lit Bronzer, a mystery liquid that creates a glowy sheen on the skin, a brow pen, a black felt-tip eyeliner, and four shades of Havana Lip Dew lip gloss and Havana Eye Shadow.

The brand have announced that the colours are suitable for all skin tones and said the aim of the collection was to give make-up users an “effortless and glowing” look without being too heavy-duty.

In a press release, Camila said: "I am extremely proud and excited about the Havana collection. I wanted to create products that not only I would personally wear, but that would work well across various skin tones.

“For me, looking and feeling my best helps fuel my confidence and I hope to inspire other people to feel the same."

In an interview with Elle, she added: “The samples that I had, I use them on myself now. It was important to me that they would work well on different kinds of skin tones because that's really important to me, and I feel like all of my fans are going to be able to use it and love it.”

The collection launches on ulta.com on July 15th and will be rolled out to drugstores and other retailers in August.