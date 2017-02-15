Celeb Hair Stylists You Need To Follow On Instagram Immediately

Watch! How to get actual real life unicorn hair >>>

Is your Instagram feed in desperate need of some fancy hairstyles to break up those pics of envy inducing holiday posts?

Well luckily for you we've put together a list of all the best celeb hairstylists to follow, and maybe you'll even get some inspo to finally go for that lob you've been too scared to get.

Jen Atkin

Jen Atkin is the genius behind the Ouai hair products, oh and most of the Kardashian-Jenner’s enviable locks. Not only that but the Hadid sisters and Chrissy Teigen are also clients of hers.

Samantha Cusick

If it’s balayage inspo you’re after than Samantha Cusick is your woman. She’s a colourist extraordinaire, which is why Zoella and Charlotte Crosby are her number one fans.

Ken Paves

As well as being Victoria Beckham’s BFF, Ken Paves has been responsible for Posh Spice’s lobs since as long as we can remember.

Ursula Stephen

A go-to stylist for major celebs, Ursula Stephens works with everyone from Rihanna to Winnie Harlow and she’s also a badass businesswoman. Goals goals goals.

George Northwood

If your Insta feed is in desperate need of some messy but beautiful bobs, George Northwood could not be more of an expert. He’s also really quite popular for red carpet looks.

Adir Abergel

Sleek and sophisticated is what Adir Abergel does best, as you can perfectly see thanks to Emma Watson. If you ever find yourself with an invite to a fancy premiere, he’s your guy.

Sarah Potempa

Sarah Potempa created that crazy looking tool which gives you perfect beach waves in a matter of minutes, plus she’s one of Camila Cabello’s hair stylists. So there’s that.

Justine Marjan

🐴⬆️🆙 #khloekardashian #justinemarjanhair 🐴⬆️🆙 #khloekardashian #justinemarjanhair A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Because Khloe Kardashian loves nothing more than changing up her look she has more than one hair stylist, with Justine Marjan being one of them. And thanks to her Insta feed we can totally see why.

Chris Appleton

Shay Mitchell, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian are just a teeny tiny peek at Chris Appleton’s client list, because he’s just so good at what he does.

Tokyo Styles

Kylie Jenner’s pixie cut and bunches are just two of the most recent creations by Tokyo Stylez, but he’s also the guy behind Nicki Minaj’s crazy long pink locks. Oh and his Insta is INCREDIBLE.