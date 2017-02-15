Beauty

Celeb Hair Stylists You Need To Follow On Instagram Immediately

Hi Jen Atkin, how are ya?

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 16:08

Is your Instagram feed in desperate need of some fancy hairstyles to break up those pics of envy inducing holiday posts?

Well luckily for you we've put together a list of all the best celeb hairstylists to follow, and maybe you'll even get some inspo to finally go for that lob you've been too scared to get.

Jen Atkin

Did my 90s dream come true hair on dream girl @bellahadid today!! 🇮🇹🌹🎯 @ninapark @elizabethsulcer #jenatkinhair how-to in my IG Stories using @theouai @dysonhair 🍕🍝#bellahadid #goldearomannight #ciaobella

Jen Atkin is the genius behind the Ouai hair products, oh and most of the Kardashian-Jenner’s enviable locks. Not only that but the Hadid sisters and Chrissy Teigen are also clients of hers.

Samantha Cusick

Z O E S U G G shorter and blonder for the gorgeous @zoella yesterday! Colour & cut by me #SamanthaCusick for #SamanthaCusickLondon

A post shared by Samantha Cusick London (@samantha.cusick) on

If it’s balayage inspo you’re after than Samantha Cusick is your woman. She’s a colourist extraordinaire, which is why Zoella and Charlotte Crosby are her number one fans.

Ken Paves

Good Bye NYC! Taxi Cab Diaries! @VictoriaBeckham

A post shared by Ken Paves (@kenpaves) on

As well as being Victoria Beckham’s BFF, Ken Paves has been responsible for Posh Spice’s lobs since as long as we can remember.

Ursula Stephen

Making the vision come to life! @winnieharlow #UrsieOnHair #WinnieHarlow #StayTuned

A post shared by Ursula Stephen (@ursulastephen) on

A go-to stylist for major celebs, Ursula Stephens works with everyone from Rihanna to Winnie Harlow and she’s also a badass businesswoman. Goals goals goals.

George Northwood

Alexa with the strongest hair game at Glastonbury this year... (in my opinion) 👍🏻🌞✂️ RG @alexachung

A post shared by George Northwood (@georgenorthwood) on

If your Insta feed is in desperate need of some messy but beautiful bobs, George Northwood could not be more of an expert. He’s also really quite popular for red carpet looks.

Adir Abergel

❤️ @emmawatson. @mtv movie awards. #hairbyADIR #mtvmovieawards @rebeccacorbinmurray #bts #emmawatson

A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on

Sleek and sophisticated is what Adir Abergel does best, as you can perfectly see thanks to Emma Watson. If you ever find yourself with an invite to a fancy premiere, he’s your guy.

Sarah Potempa

Backstage @b96chicago w/the stunning and insanely talented @camila_cabello 💯She slayed tonight and seriously rocked those beachwaves 🙌🏼 I styled her hair w/ @thebeachwaver pro 1.25" + beautiful makeup by @clarissalunanyc ❤️ #summerbash #igotbeachwaved #b96summerbash #camilacabello #loveher

Sarah Potempa created that crazy looking tool which gives you perfect beach waves in a matter of minutes, plus she’s one of Camila Cabello’s hair stylists. So there’s that.

Justine Marjan

🐴⬆️🆙 #khloekardashian #justinemarjanhair

A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on

Because Khloe Kardashian loves nothing more than changing up her look she has more than one hair stylist, with Justine Marjan being one of them. And thanks to her Insta feed we can totally see why.

Chris Appleton

SHINE ON @kimkardashian ✨👌🏽 #chrisappletonhair

A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on

Shay Mitchell, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian are just a teeny tiny peek at Chris Appleton’s client list, because he’s just so good at what he does.

Tokyo Styles

Baby Kylie 💕 | hair @tokyostylez | mua @makeupbyariel

A post shared by Touched By Tokyo - Hairstylist (@tokyostylez) on

Kylie Jenner’s pixie cut and bunches are just two of the most recent creations by Tokyo Stylez, but he’s also the guy behind Nicki Minaj’s crazy long pink locks. Oh and his Insta is INCREDIBLE.

